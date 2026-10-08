Microsoft, Nvidia unveil new AI PCs with RTX Spark chip at San Francisco event

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was joined by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage alongside Windows and Devices head Pavan Davuluri.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
4 min readSan FranciscoUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 01:33 AM IST
microsoft, Nvidia, Microsoft unveil new AI PCs with RTX Spark chip, Nvidia unveil new AI PCs with RTX Spark chip, Nvidia unveil new AI PCs, Microsoft unveil new AI PCs, Nvidia’s RTX Spark chipset, Satya Nadella, Jensen Huang, Indian express news, current affairsAt an event on Wednesday in San Francisco, Microsoft and Nvidia unveiled a new category of laptops, headlined by the new Surface Laptop Ultra with RTX Spark, alongside new features in Windows 11 that leverage the new system chip’s capabilities.
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Microsoft launched a new class of Windows-powered laptops featuring Nvidia’s RTX Spark chipset, in an effort to take on Apple Inc.’s MacBook Pros. The new laptops are aimed at developers and creators who want high-end machines capable of running demanding AI workloads locally rather than in the cloud.

At an event on Wednesday in San Francisco, Microsoft and Nvidia unveiled a new category of laptops, headlined by the new Surface Laptop Ultra with RTX Spark, alongside new features in Windows 11 that leverage the new system chip’s capabilities.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was joined by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage alongside Windows and Devices head Pavan Davuluri.

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“It took more than 4,000 engineering years. This is a massive project. We have reinvented the personal computer. For the first time, we took all the capabilities that used to be in a gaming laptop, a workstation, a supercomputer or the cloud, unified the architecture and made it run on one superchip,” Huang said.

For the first time, Microsoft showed the Surface Laptop Ultra, the company’s new 15-inch premium laptop featuring Nvidia’s RTX Spark chip. Pricing for the Ultra starts at $2,599, with up to 128 GB of unified memory. The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a device designed for hardcore developers and creators, starts at $5,999.They, along with PCs from Asus, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and MSI will ship next Friday, October 16.

microsoft, Nvidia, Microsoft unveil new AI PCs with RTX Spark chip, Nvidia unveil new AI PCs with RTX Spark chip, Nvidia unveil new AI PCs, Microsoft unveil new AI PCs, Nvidia’s RTX Spark chipset, Satya Nadella, Jensen Huang, Indian express news, current affairs For the first time, Microsoft showed the Surface Laptop Ultra, the company’s new 15-inch premium laptop featuring Nvidia’s RTX Spark chip. Pricing for the Ultra starts at ,599, with up to 128 GB of unified memory.

The new Surface Pro Ultra has been marketed as the most powerful Windows computer designed for everything from local AI computing, creative workloads, and ray traced gaming and it’s all thanks to Nvidia’s new CPU; the RTX Spark.

Davuluri showed the Surface Laptop Ultra running GitHub Copilot and playing Gears of War: E-Day at 60 frames per second. He said that “hundreds” of AAA and indie titles will be available on day one, and that Call of Duty will come to RTX Spark in 2027.

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The laptop has the brightest peak HDR display on a laptop, Duvuluri said. The system also features a magnetic USB-C charger called “Magnetic Connect.” The connector plugs in similarly to Apple’s MagSafe, except that it uses a standardised port.

Microsoft compared the Spark with the M5 Pro in the MacBook Pro, promising performance of up to 2.1 times faster time to first token, 4.3 times faster image generation, and 6.2 times faster video generation.

Microsoft gave a video demo using multiple local and cloud models across Blender, Photoshop, ComfyUI, and Unreal Engine. The demo showed a workload that took hours instead of days.

Hybrid Intelligence

With new high-performance laptops, Microsoft is bringing an updated Windows 11, adding new quick actions in the Search menu in the Task Bar, making quick changes to settings, taking screenshots, or arranging windows using natural language.

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Microsoft also pushed hybrid intelligence, which allows Copilot to access your files, take actions and use local AI models as well as those on the cloud. In this new structure, Copilot will only tap into the cloud for difficult AI tasks, while running local models to save your precious tokens.

Beyond Copilot, Windows 11 will be able to host multiple AI agents locally including Hermes Agent, OpenClaw, Perplexity, and even Facebook Muse.

Nadella describes the event as building the “frontier ecosystem,” centered on Agent 365, Microsoft IQ, and Copilot. Davuluri described Windows 11 as the most secure platform for AI agents, emphasisng built-in containment.

The writer is in San Francisco on the invitation of Nvidia

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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