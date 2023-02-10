scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Your PDF files on Microsoft Edge will soon be handled by Adobe Acrobat

The Adobe Acrobat PDF integration will bring multiple benefits to users such as more accurate colours and graphics, improved performance, and stronger security.

adobe acrobat pdf featuredAdobe Acrobat PDF is one of the most popular PDF solutions around (Image: Adobe)
Listen to this article
Your PDF files on Microsoft Edge will soon be handled by Adobe Acrobat
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Adobe and Microsoft have partnered to integrate the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine directly into the Edge browser, replacing the existing built-in PDF reader. Adobe says that this will give users multiple benefits such as more accurate colours and graphics, improved performance, strong security for PDF handling, and greater accessibility.

While the Adobe engine will be free to use, users who want more advanced digital document features such as the ability to edit text and images and convert PDFs to other formats can purchase an Acrobat subscription. Users with existing subscriptions can use the Acrobat extension with all features unlocked at no extra cost.

Since organisations need time to test the PDF engine with documents used in their operations, the transition to the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine will occur in phases. There will also be an initial opt-in option for managed devices. Meanwhile, the legacy Edge PDF solution will be retired from Edge completely in March 2024.

Also Read |Microsoft Bing, OpenAI and how search is changing

This isn’t the first product to come out of a Microsoft and Adobe partnership. Adobe PDF and e-sign integrations are already present across several Microsoft solutions like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

“PDF is essential for modern business, accelerating productivity in a world where automation and collaboration are more critical than ever,” said Ashley Still, SVP and GM, Adobe. “By bringing the global standard in PDF experience to Microsoft Edge and the billion-plus Windows users worldwide, Adobe and Microsoft are using our joint heritage and expertise in productivity to take an important step forward in making modern, secure, and connected work and life a reality.”

On a similar note, Microsoft has also partnered with OpenAI to bring AI capabilities to Edge, alongside updating the browser’s UI. These updates should also be rolled out soon, although Microsoft is yet to provide a definitive date.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 14:05 IST
Next Story

The light ‘Roller effect’: Sunil Gavaskar on why Nagpur pitch behaves differently in second session

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close