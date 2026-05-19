Meta plans fresh round of layoffs, to move 7,000 staff to AI projects

As part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, Meta is planning another round of layoffs this week. In a memo shared with employees on Monday, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company detailed plans for global workforce cuts alongside organisational changes aimed at improving its AI workflows.

According to the memo, accessed by Reuters, Janelle Gale, Meta’s Chief People Officer, told employees that the company plans to move about 7,000 workers to new projects related to AI workflows cutting down managerial roles. Gale added that many leaders would also announce organisational changes.

The new initiatives, as mentioned by Gale, where employees will be transferred, include Applied EI Engineering (AAI) and Agent Transformation Accelerator (ATA) XFN and two other teams that were earlier announced by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth.