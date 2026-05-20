Meta layoffs begin with 4 am termination emails: Here’s what’s happening

Meta is reportedly gearing up for another round of major restructuring as it doubles down on artificial intelligence (AI). Based on details surfacing on the internet, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company could likely cut nearly 10 per cent of its workforce, impacting about 7000 to 8000 employees.
At the same time, the company is also shifting thousands of its existing staff into AI-focused roles. The social media giant has started laying off staff from across its global offices. Reportedly, workers in its Singapore office claimed that they received termination mail as early as 4am local time on Wednesday, May 20.
A report in Bloomberg claimed that thousands of Meta staff around the world got layoff emails early Wednesday morning. Reportedly, Singapore staff were the first to receive the notification. Similarly, employees in Europe and the US are also expected to receive such mail as per their respective time zones.
Meanwhile, in an internal memo accessed by the publication, Meta’s Head of People, Janelle Gale, explained the company’s perspective on the move. Gale said that the company is at the stage where many organisations can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move fast with more ownership. The Meta executive asserted that with this the company believes it will make its staff more productive and the work more rewarding.
On the other hand, in the run-up to the imminent layoffs, Meta has reportedly asked its employees to work from home. Earlier this week, Meta announced its plans to shift about 7,000 of its staff to AI-focused teams working on products and AI agents. In addition to the job cuts, Meta is also said to be scrapping about 6,000 open roles, bringing the total number of affected roles to about 14,000.
Meta’s move reflects a broader trend that is sweeping across the tech industry. Large companies are rapidly increasing their investments in generative AI, automation tools, and infrastructure while simultaneously cutting costs in traditional business areas. The ongoing restructuring at Meta is viewed by many analysts and industry observers as part of a wider shift in how companies are embracing an AI-driven future.
The discussion around the layoffs has also triggered concerns about how AI may reshape employment. Some executives and commentators believe AI will eliminate the need for certain managerial and administrative positions, allowing companies to operate with leaner teams and flatter structures. On the other hand, many argue that AI will mainly transform jobs rather than completely replace workers.
Beyond Meta, companies in sectors ranging from retail to logistics are closely watching how major tech firms integrate AI into their operations. At the same time, businesses are under intense pressure to invest in AI technologies to remain competitive, but many are hesitant to take on additional debt amid higher interest rates. As a result, workforce reductions are increasingly being viewed as one of the fastest ways to free up capital for AI investments.
The conversation has also sparked debate about the wider economic impact of AI-driven automation. Some observers caution that large-scale layoffs across industries could eventually affect government revenues and social welfare systems if fewer workers remain employed in traditional roles. Others argue that AI could create entirely new categories of jobs over time, much like previous technological revolutions.
Despite the concerns, many experts believe AI adoption is inevitable and that workers who learn how to use AI tools effectively may remain valuable to employers. The growing consensus across industries is that understanding AI and integrating it into existing workflows could become one of the most important professional skills in the years ahead.