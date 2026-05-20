Meta layoffs begin with 4 am termination emails: Here’s what’s happening

Meta is reportedly gearing up for another round of major restructuring as it doubles down on artificial intelligence (AI). Based on details surfacing on the internet, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company could likely cut nearly 10 per cent of its workforce, impacting about 7000 to 8000 employees.

At the same time, the company is also shifting thousands of its existing staff into AI-focused roles. The social media giant has started laying off staff from across its global offices. Reportedly, workers in its Singapore office claimed that they received termination mail as early as 4am local time on Wednesday, May 20.

A report in Bloomberg claimed that thousands of Meta staff around the world got layoff emails early Wednesday morning. Reportedly, Singapore staff were the first to receive the notification. Similarly, employees in Europe and the US are also expected to receive such mail as per their respective time zones.