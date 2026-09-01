Meta removes dozens of ads after India flags malware scam on Facebook, Instagram

India has warned of a rise in financial fraud linked to malicious apps. (Image: Reuters)

Meta on Monday removed dozens of advertisements after India flagged a pattern of Facebook and Instagram ads using sexually explicit content to lure users into downloading malware that could steal banking credentials and drain bank accounts.

India recorded nearly $2.4 billion in cyber-fraud losses in 2025, ⁠government ​data shows, as scam operators increasingly target the country’s digital-payments boom.

The government said ads on Facebook and Instagram operating under names such as “Night Play” and “Kyss” directed users to phishing websites. It said it had observed a rise in financial fraud involving what ​it ​described as “malicious Android applications masquerading as pornography apps”.