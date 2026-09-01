Meta removes dozens of ads after India flags malware scam on Facebook, Instagram

Meta removed dozens of Facebook and Instagram ads after India flagged a campaign using sexually explicit content to lure users into downloading malware capable of stealing banking credentials.

By: Reuters
3 min readSep 1, 2026 07:55 AM IST
India has warned of a rise in financial fraud linked to malicious apps. (Image: Reuters)India has warned of a rise in financial fraud linked to malicious apps. (Image: Reuters)
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Meta on Monday removed dozens of advertisements after India flagged a pattern of Facebook and Instagram ads using sexually explicit content to lure users into downloading malware that could steal banking credentials and drain bank accounts.

India recorded nearly $2.4 billion in cyber-fraud losses in 2025, ⁠government ​data shows, as scam operators increasingly target the country’s digital-payments boom.

The government said ads on Facebook and Instagram operating under names such as “Night Play” and “Kyss” directed users to phishing websites. It said it had observed a rise in financial fraud involving what ​it ​described as “malicious Android applications masquerading as pornography apps”.

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Reuters found ⁠at least 39 such ads still active after the government advisory was issued on Monday, with many of them using sexually ‌explicit video thumbnails to attract clicks. Meta took down all of the ads shortly after Reuters flagged them to the company, seeking comment on the advisory.

Meta did not respond to Reuters queries.

Reuters is the first to report Meta’s removal of the ads following the government advisory.

The US technology giant’s policies state that ads “must not contain adult nudity and sexual activity”. They also prohibit ⁠ads for “products, services, schemes ⁠or offers using identified deceptive or misleading practices”, including those intended to scam users out of money.

It is the ⁠second time in ‌recent weeks that India has raised concerns about financial fraud ​on a major technology platform. Reuters previously reported that ‌the government directed Google to shut down hundreds of accounts on its Firebase platform after finding criminals were using the service to impersonate ‌major banks.

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Meta had internally ​projected that ​scam and ​banned goods advertising would generate about 10 per cent of its 2024 revenue, or roughly $16 billion, even as the company says it is ​cracking down on such ads, Reuters reported last year.

One ⁠ad, while still active, led to a website promoting a video app that promised hundreds of pornographic videos and round-the-clock content. Access required users to directly download a ‌file named “Movexa.apk” ⁠outside an official app store.

India’s advisory said the apps could secretly access information stored on users’ phones, capture one-time passwords and bank ​PINs, and transfer money from accounts without the owner’s knowledge.

 

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