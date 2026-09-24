Meta Connect 2026: New AI glasses get Muse AI, hearing enhancement and Dolby Atmos

Meta, on Wednesday, September 23, showcased its next generation of wearable technology featuring a plethora of user-friendly features and customisations. The new launches were announced at Meta’s annual flagship event, Meta Connect, held at its Menlo Park headquarters in California. The new line of Meta glasses are offered across different styles along with some distinct features like a personal agent within the glass, improved detailed responses, hearing enhancements, and more. The company also announced Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first audio glasses, and its biggest expansion of AI glass styles yet through its partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

At the event, the company emphasised its commitment towards making AI glasses accessible to everyone. In line with this, Meta announced that towards the end of the year it will offer over 100 glass options across Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Meta Glasses. These would include lighter frames ideal for daily wear and some new styles with slimmer designs and extended battery life.

Demos at the venue showcased some unique yet intriguing features that are coming to Meta glasses. The company said that with its regular software updates, array of AI features, and ever-expanding ecosystem of apps and experiences, the range of Meta glasses will keep getting better.

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Muse AI comes to Meta Glasses

Muse is Meta’s personal AI agent designed not just to answer questions but to perform a range of tasks on behalf of the user. It runs on Muse Secure VM, can interact with websites and connected services and is powered by Meta’s Muse Spark, which is the company’s most capable AI model for agentic work. Muse AI agents can help users send mail, book travel, fill out forms, and make purchases.

Meta describes Muse as a personal AI agent that anyone can use. It is Meta’s first major product expression within its broader ‘personal superintelligence’ vision. Meta wants its AI to eventually be available across the places people are already spending their time, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and AI glasses. Muse is not essentially intended to be a standalone app, but it demonstrates the kind of agent Meta wants the AI ecosystem to evolve into.

Meta said that its AI glasses will be powered by the users’ personal AI agent from Muse. The company said that it believes AI should enhance one’s attention and not strip it away. With updates like Muse AI, Meta said that the intention is to harness these integrations into a user’s everyday life, helping them get the most out of Meta’s technology so they can stay present in the moment. “We’re working on bringing Muse to our AI glasses to help you stay on top of things, take tasks and projects off your plate, and turn long-term goals into action plans, all hands-free,” the company said in its official blog post.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased the expanded AI glasses lineup during his keynote at Meta Connect 2026. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased the expanded AI glasses lineup during his keynote at Meta Connect 2026. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

In simple words, a wearer can ask Muse to guide their personalised workout, log meals, get nutrition insights on demand, and even help them buy products they see. Users can ask Muse to book an appointment, get prices on a flight, or track down something that is missing while driving, cooking or working out without having to pull out their phones. Users can activate Muse simply by saying its name and mentioning their request. Muse will work in the background and check back when it’s done. It needs be noted that Muse AI is currently limited to users in the US.

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Meta also announced a slew of innovations that is coming to AI glasses. These features include Dolby Atmos Capture, Dynamic Photo, Landscape Crop Mode and Private Processing. This makes Meta Glasses the first-ever consumer device that allows users to record and experience videos in Dolby Atmos. Users can capture moments in true 360-degree spatial sound. Dynamic Photo automatically clicks multiple frames with each photo, and Meta AI can suggest the best frame from the clicked pictures. With Landscape Crop Mode, users can now choose if each of their captures, be it photos, videos, hyperlapses or slow-mo, comes out horizontal rather than portrait. Meanwhile, with the Private Processing feature, Meta claims to deliver rich AI experiences without anyone, including itself, seeing a user’s data.

Breakthroughs that make tech inclusive

The demos at Connect 2026 also showcased hearing enhancement that is coming to Meta Glasses. This is essentially FDA-cleared software for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Meta said that hearing enhancement can be set up at home within minutes, with no clinic or prescription needed. During the demo, to test the feature, users were asked to plug their ears with foam earplugs to shut off surrounding noise. When the feature was turned on by the Meta spokesperson, their voice was audible and clear even with the plugs on. The feature is an outcome of over five years of research and development into making hearing enhancement viable for a consumer-facing product. Hearing Enhancement will launch in the US later this year on select styles, and it will be available to add to supported AI glasses for $149.99 or with a Meta One subscription.

The latest Meta glasses feature new frame designs alongside upgraded AI capabilities. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express) The latest Meta glasses feature new frame designs alongside upgraded AI capabilities. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)

Meanwhile, other upgrades included improved, detailed responses. Meta said that upgrades to Meta AI’s visual understanding offer more context-rich answers when a user asks Meta Glasses what they’re looking at. “We’ve taken feedback from the blind and low-vision community to help everyone interpret their surroundings more fully,” Meta said. Other upgrades bring audio balance and mono audio, allowing users to customise the glasses’ audio, along with customisable controls that allow users to press-and-hold on the temple of their glasses to instantly launch key features like opening an app or placing a call.

More features for Meta Ray-Ban Display

At Connect 2026, Meta shared some major updates that make Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses more useful and accessible to users. These include new ways to purchase, expansion into five new markets- the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Italy- and a slew of features that make the glasses even more useful in everyday use.

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Meta said that it is adding new functions to Heads-Up Navigation, building on Meta Ray-Ban Display’s most popular features. Now, with cycling and public transit directions, users can ask for directions, and glasses will show turn-by-turn cycling directions or real-time transit departures on the display so users can keep phones in their pockets. This feature will be available starting later this month in the US and Canada. Owing to its enhanced visual understanding, navigation through Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses will sound like a person. This means instead of saying ‘turn left at the third street’, it will now tell you to turn left at the yellow house.

Hologram for video calls

Even though Meta Glasses are a great way to engage in hands-free calls, the person on the other side can’t really see the caller’s face. Meta said that Hologram is closing this gap. It works by a short self-capture of the user in the Meta AI app, which later delivers a photorealistic digital version of their face for calls from Meta Ray-Ban, so the call receiver gets to see the caller. This eliminates the need to perch the phone up or having to hold it perpetually in front of the face. Meta said that there will be no more awkward angles and that a user’s hologram is entirely driven by the user’s voice, and it infers their expression from what they are saying and how they are saying it. Hologram begins rolling out in Early Access on WhatsApp to Meta Ray-Ban Display users in the US later this fall.

Meta also introduced a place for discovering web apps. Users will soon be able to browse and use a growing selection of experiences built for Meta Glasses via Explore, which is a new on-glasses app, and the Meta AI app. One of the standout features of coming to Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses is the photo editing in the display, which allows users to edit images directly within the display. When it comes to productivity, Meta is introducing a more powerful calendar, allowing users to view who is attending a meeting, accept or decline invites, and join meetings all from their glasses. On the other hand, the Mirror Notifications feature lets users see phone notifications show up right on the Meta Ray-Ban Display screen. Additionally, the Threads for Community Feeds lets users follow curated community feeds and repost threads, all from the glasses.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display is expanding to the UK, Canada, France, Italy, and Germany; it will have online ordering in the US and five new markets. The MetaRay-BanDisplay goes on sale today in the UK and Canada, starting at £749 and CA$1,149, respectively. Pre-orders also begin today in France, Italy, and Germany, starting at €899, ahead of availability on October 13. In the US, Meta Ray-Ban Display continues to start at $799 USD and is now also available to order online. Meta Ray-Ban Display with prescription lenses will be available through meta.com in the US and Canada. Select retail locations in the UK, France, and Italy will support prescriptions.

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The first-ever audio glasses

Another major highlight of Connect 2026 was the announcement of Ray-Ban Meta Audio, which is Meta’s first audio glasses. Meta said that audio has been its most popular feature since inception, owing to high-quality sound from Meta glasses. Ray-Ban Meta Audio brings the power of earbuds and AI into the company’s lightest and slimmest AI glasses yet. It weighs 43 grams and is designed for all-day comfort, featuring professionally adjustable temple tips, adjustable and swappable nose pads, and overextension hinges so users can settle on the perfect fit. Ray-Ban Meta Audio allows a hands-free music and podcast experience, calls that capture voice with greater clarity than earbuds, and conversations with an AI assistant for up to 12 hours on a single charge, along with up to 48 hours with the included charging case. The audio-only Ray-Ban Meta comes in 23 colour and lens combinations across two new styles – Clubmaster and Burbank, both compatible with a range of optical prescriptions. A key highlight of the Ray-Ban Meta Audio is that its camera-free AI-glasses form factor makes it a convenient AI-powered wearable that adds to the ease of daily use. It ships October 13 and can be pre-ordered today starting at $349 in the US; the India launch is yet to be announced.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3)

The line-up of wearables includes the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3), Meta’s next-generation glasses, which it calls the world’s best-selling AI glasses. The newer version is slimmer and sports a comfortable design, with longer battery life and a customisable action button for instant access to Meta AI. The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) comes in 27 colour and lens combinations, including Black, Havana, and select seasonal colours. It also brings two new styles – Zena and the Aviator – joining the Wayfarer.

New Meta glasses are displayed in different frame and lens combinations at the event. New Meta glasses are displayed in different frame and lens combinations at the event.

When it comes to upgrades, the Gen 3 comes with up to nine hours of battery life, essentially an hour more than Gen 2. Additionally, it features adjustable temple tips for a better fit. The new Meta glasses come with over a 90 per cent reduction in background noise owing to their new six-mic array, offering clearer calls and voice commands even in crowded spaces. The device comes with a 12MP camera with 3K Ultra HD video capability. Just like every generation of the glasses, the Gen 3 comes with a built-in LED light that is designed to make people around the user aware if they are clicking pictures or recording videos. Meta also said that later this year, its AI glasses collection will be the first consumer device that will allow users to capture and experience Dolby Atmos, capturing moments in true 360-degree spatial sound. The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3) glasses will be available starting today at $449. The Gen 3 glasses will also be available in India, with prices yet to be announced.

Furthermore, Meta is expanding its AI glasses lineup with new styles, collaborations and markets. It has also announced a limited edition Ray-Ban Aviator to mark the model’s 90th anniversary and two new style additions, Capri and Nova, alongside extended customisation. Meanwhile, Meta’s new collaborations include Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner and an LISA edition with two styles and special accessories, which is yet to be launched in India. Meta is also launching the limited-edition Meta Fury and a more affordable Meta Adventurer starting at $249. Meta Glasses are expanding to Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and the UAE, with Brazil coming soon. The tech giant is also introducing new Ray-Ban Meta Optics colours and wider prescription availability.