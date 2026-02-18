Digital afterlife: Meta patents AI that can ‘simulate’ you on social media after death

The patent suggests AI could like, comment, DM and even call as users who are absent or dead.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 02:12 PM IST
Meta says it has no plans to move forward with the AI model.Meta says it has no plans to move forward with the AI model. (Image Source: Gemini/AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Meta, the tech giant that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been rolling out several new AI features for its platforms.

But now, the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant has patented an AI that can “simulate” a deceased person’s social media activity by replying to others’ posts.

According to Business Insider, Meta secured the patent to a large language model that “may be used for simulating the user when the user is absent from the social networking system, for example, when the user takes a long break or if the user is deceased.”

As it turns out, the primary author of the AI model – Andrew Bosworth, who is currently the company’s CTO, had filed the patent back in 2023. Meta’s new patent also gives an idea of why people might need this.

“The impact on the users is much more severe and permanent if that user is deceased and can never return to the social networking platform”, it reads.

To fill the gap, Meta wanted to create a digital clone of a person’s social media presence by training an AI model on data like comments, likes and content, to understand how a user behaved.

Also Read | Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge

The AI-created digital clone would also be able to like other people’s content, comment on it and even reply to DMs. While this can help creators and influencers who need a break from the platform, it raises several ethical and legal questions.

Story continues below this ad

The patent also includes references to technology that would allow the AI model to simulate video and audio calls of the deceased person with others.

Commenting on the matter, a Meta spokesperson told the publication that the company files patents to disclose an idea, but it does not always translate to reality.

“We have no plans to move forward with this example,” the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time Meta has thought about what happens to a person’s account if they die. About 10 years ago, the company rolled out a Facebook feature that allowed users to choose a “legacy contact”, which would be able to manage a deceased person’s account.

Story continues below this ad

Also, in 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked in Lex Friedman’s podcast about realistic virtual avatars of deceased people, which would be created by scanning the face of a person and building their 3D model.

Numerous startups have previously popped up around a similar concept. This category of tech, which aims to help people cope with and face the loss of a loved one by creating virtual versions of them, has various names, like ghost bots, grief tech, death bots and more.

Back in 2021, Microsoft patented an AI chatbot designed to collect a person’s data, including images, voice samples, text messages and behavioural information from social media platforms.

This data would then be used to bring a loved one back to life in a virtual avatar that could even take on a physical appearance.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
fadnavis and ajit pawar
Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to Amit Shah
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement