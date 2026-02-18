Digital afterlife: Meta patents AI that can ‘simulate’ you on social media after death

Meta says it has no plans to move forward with the AI model. (Image Source: Gemini/AI)

Meta, the tech giant that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been rolling out several new AI features for its platforms.

But now, the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant has patented an AI that can “simulate” a deceased person’s social media activity by replying to others’ posts.

According to Business Insider, Meta secured the patent to a large language model that “may be used for simulating the user when the user is absent from the social networking system, for example, when the user takes a long break or if the user is deceased.”

As it turns out, the primary author of the AI model – Andrew Bosworth, who is currently the company’s CTO, had filed the patent back in 2023. Meta’s new patent also gives an idea of why people might need this.