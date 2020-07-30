scorecardresearch
Zuckerberg goes off-script, blasts Apple and Google in testimony

“In many areas, we are behind our competitors,” Zuckerberg said.

By: Bloomberg | Published: July 30, 2020 11:23:17 am
During today’s testimony before a Congressional antitrust panel, Mark Zuckerberg went off-script a little bit — at least the script we expected — pointing out how Facebook Inc. lags behind a number of competitors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

“In many areas, we are behind our competitors,” Zuckerberg said. “The most popular messaging service in the U.S. is iMessage. The fastest growing app is TikTok. The most popular app for video is YouTube. The fastest growing ads platform is Amazon. The largest ads platform is Google. And for every dollar spent on advertising in the U.S., less than ten cents is spent with us.”

This is why the executives likely preferred to appear at once — it allows them to spread the burden. The antitrust case against Google and Facebook is far stronger than the one against Apple, for instance.

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord first impressions, OnePlus Nord quick review, OnePlus Nord India launch, OnePlus Nord India price, OnePlus Nord price, OnePlus Nord specs, OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus Nord features, Should i buy OnePlus Nord, how to buy OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord rating, OnePlus Nord Indian Express
OnePlus Nord first look

