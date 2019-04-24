Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok video app

In a relief for Beijing-based developer Bytedance Technology Co., the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench Wednesday lifted the ban on its popular video app TikTok, reported ANI. Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had ordered the government to prohibit TikTok downloads, saying the app was encouraging pornography.

Advertising

TikTok is unofficially banned in India from being downloaded and was pulled out from the Google Play Store and the Apple app store after the high court’s order.

The petition, which was filed in the high court called for a ban on the app, saying it put the lives of children in danger and exposed them to paedophiles. TikTok’s parent company, which is ByteDance (India) Technology Private Limited, had then filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the ban. The top court had then said it would let the Madras High Court hear the case, and only listed the matter for April 22.

OPINION: With TikTok, we are not understanding the problem and getting the solution also wrong

Advertising

On April 22, a Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna ordered that the high court will hear and decide the prayer for vacation of the interim stay. Appearing for TikTok, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has sought a stay on the ex-parte order by the Madras High Court.

Earlier, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had appointed Arvind Datar as amicus curae (independent counsel) in the matter. At the time TikTok had issued this statement saying, “We welcome the decision of the Madras High Court to appoint Arvind Datar as Amicus Curae (independent counsel) to the court. We have faith in the Indian judicial system and we are optimistic about an outcome that would allow over 120 million monthly active users in India to continue using TikTok to showcase their creativity and capture moments that matter in their everyday lives.”