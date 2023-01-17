LG announces side-by-side refrigerator manufacturing facility in Pune

As a part of its make in India initiative, LG inaugurated a new side-by-side refrigerator manufacturing facility in Pune India. The company now manufactures single-door, double-door, and side-by-side refrigerators in India at its Pune facility and has invested around Rs 200 crore into its refrigerator manufacturing plant.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Hyun Uk Lee, Global Refrigerator President – LG Electronics; Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG Electronics India; Hyoung Sub Ji, Director, Home Appliances and Air Conditioners – LG Electronics India.

The upgraded LG campus in Pune is now capable of producing 200,000 side-by-side refrigerators per year. Besides refrigerators, LG also manufactures other consumer products like smart TV, washing machine, monitors, and ACs on the same campus.

During the inauguration, the company also showcased different types of side-by-side refrigerators starting between the Rs 1,20,699 and Rs 2,27,099. With offers, one can get a brand new LG side-by-side refrigerator for as low as Rs 99,990 directly from LG India’s official website.

Various retail partners of LG refrigerators pose in front of the side-by-side refrigerators manufactured in India. Various retail partners of LG refrigerators pose in front of the side-by-side refrigerators manufactured in India.

LG side-by-side refrigerator 2023 series: Features

The new range of side-by-side refrigerators are powered by LG ThinQ technology, allowing users to remotely control various aspects of the refrigerator. These refrigerators also use AI to understand user behaviour and optimise power consumption accordingly.

The 2023 edition of the LG InstaView refrigerator now comes with a 23 per cent bigger InstaView window, which allows users to sneak peek into the contents of the refrigerator without actually opening it. Users can activate InstaView by knocking twice on the tinted glass. Besides, this model also has a water dispenser with UVnano technology, which uses UV light to reduce 99.99 per cent of the bacteria from the water nozzle.

To keep the food items fresh, the InstaView refrigerator also comes with a Hygiene Fresh air filter, which eliminates 99.99 per cent of bacteria and the same has been confirmed by TUV Rheinland. Overall, there are 15 SKUs of LG’s side-by-side refrigerator, and all the models will be available via online and offline retail stores across the country.