Lenovo launches Tab P11 5G: Here’s everything you need to know

Last year, Lenovo launched the Tab P11 Pro and the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, with both packing decent hardware and a premium build quality. Recently, the company unveiled the Tab P11 5G tablet. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, it sports an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display with support for Dolby Vision and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos enhancements.

Backed by the Adreno 619 GPU, Tab P11 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box and offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with a microSD card slot that lets users expand the storage to 1TB.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. All of this is backed by a 7,770mAh battery that takes around three hours to fully charge. On the connectivity front, you get support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wifi along with IP52 water and dust resistance.

Apart from the standard USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, the Tab 11 5G also comes with DisplayPort 1.4, which can be used to connect to external displays. Available on the Lenovo website and Amazon, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB variants of the Tab P11 can be purchased for Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively.