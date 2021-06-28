Xiaomi to launch the Mi Notebook Pro X on June 30 as per new teaser

Thelaptop will come with the latest Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce GPU according to the teaser (Image source : Weibo)

Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest notebook; the Mi Notebook Pro X on June 30. The company has shared a couple of posters on Chinese microblogging website Weibo that suggests that the device will be unveiled in China first. The laptop is expected to pack the latest Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce GPU according to the teaser.

The laptop will most likely come in a sleek profile with a thin and light design. According to the teasers, shared by Xiaomi on Weibo, the Mi Notebook Pro X will be powered by the Intel 11-generation H35 SoC.

In another post, the company has shared that the laptop will feature Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. We do not know more about the specifications of the device at this point.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and the Mi Notebook Pro 14 in China recently. The devices came with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. While the Mi Notebook 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 72,900), the Mi Notebook 14 on the other hand starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400).

These laptops have not been released in the Indian market yet and it is still unknown whether Xiaomi plans to launch the upcoming Mi Notebook Pro X in the country.