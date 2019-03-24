Xiaomi to launch Mi Notebook Air on March 26 in China: Report

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Mi Notebook Air on March 26 in China. It is expected to be lighter in weight as compared to the MacBook Air, weighing over 1.07 kg, Gizmochina reported.

The smartphone maker had entered the notebook market in 2016 with Mi Notebook Air. After this, it had unveiled various new editions carrying upgraded hardware and features. Likewise, a new Xiaomi Mi Notebook is making its way, the report said citing a new teaser on Xiaomi’s official Weibo Handle.

In the teaser, Xiaomi is highlighting the thinness and lightweight of the new notebook. It is likely to be lighter than Apple MacBook Air weighing 1.25 kg, and Huawei MateBook 12, which weighs 1.3 kg.

Xiaomi will also be upgrading its core specifications along with the lightweight and portability features. However, very limited information regarding its specifications, pricing and availability are available. Like always, the mi Notebook Air will be driving its design language from its predecessors and Apple’s MacBook lineup, the report said.

Xiaomi sells different sized notebooks with a different set of features through its official Mi Store in China. Last year, it had introduced 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch notebooks having Intel i3/i5/i7 processors. Xiaomi’s products share many similarities with Apple products.

So far in this year, Xiaomi has launched three smartphones namely, the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go.