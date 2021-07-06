Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi, Mi branded laptops in India

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch new laptops in India. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has suggested on Twitter that we could soon witness the launch of Mi-branded laptops. Xiaomi already offers quite a few laptops in the Indian market and now it seems that the brand is planning to expand its portfolio.

While not much is known about the upcoming Mi laptop, the tipster revealed that the company could also bring Redmi-branded laptops later this month. If this turns out to be true, then this would be India’s first Redmi laptop. Currently, one can buy the RedmiBook laptops from China.

At the moment, it is unknown as to which models Xiaomi is planning to launch in India. Do note that the company hasn’t yet hinted at the launch of the upcoming laptops. Currently, Xiaomi India has four models, including Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Mi Notebook 14 IC, and Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in India.

Seems like Xiaomi will be launching new Mi Laptops/Notebooks soon in India! Redmi also has a launch lined up for this month. Excited for any? #Xiaomi #Mi — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 5, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There is a possibility that the company will unveil the refreshed models of the Mi Notebook 14. The new laptops will likely be powered by the latest 11th-generation Intel CPUs. Just recently, Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 in China and this one is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel CPU. It is paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU.

Redmi also launched new laptops in February, which are being called RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15. Both the devices pack the latest 11th-Gen Intel processors. The device has four speakers that are backed by DTS audio. There is also a built-in 720p webcam, and an 80Whr battery on the Mi Notebook Pro X 15, which is said to offer up to 11.5 hours of video playback. The company also ships a 130W USB Type-C power adapter that is claimed to charge 50 percent of battery in 25 minutes.

A few months back, Redmi took the wraps off two more models that draw power from AMD Ryzen 5000 series. The laptops feature a full-HD display and support DTS Audio, USB Type-C charging, and a fingerprint sensor-equipped power key.