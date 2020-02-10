Xiaomi teases Redmibook 13, set to launch in India on February 11

The Redmibook 13 could be launched tomorrow. It will be the official entry of Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi in the laptop space in India. The Redmibook 13 could be launched tomorrow. It will be the official entry of Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi in the laptop space in India.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is enticing the audience by releasing a video teaser which mysteriously states that the brand will enter a new product category on February 11. Will Redmi launch a new smartphone? Hopefully not.

The device we expect to see tomorrow could be the long-awaited Redmibook. And the video does seem to suggest that Redmi is gearing up to launch a laptop in the Indian market.

At the moment, India’s laptop market is ruled by Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Acer. Given the market size, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Xiaomi entering the laptop market. In fact, it makes sense for Redmi to look beyond the smartphone market, which is already crowded.

The laptop market is one segment where Xiaomi’s Redmi brand can grow quickly. Considering Xiaomi is a known player in the laptop market in China, the company would like to replicate the model in India as well. Though Xiaomi has done exceptionally well in India, it is no exaggeration to say that the laptop market works differently. A lot also depends on how Redmi positions its laptops in India.

Redmi’s new category launch on 11th Feb, 12 Noon! #MorePowerToRedmi Any guesses? Let us know in the comments. Get notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZbz4E pic.twitter.com/llQjEvTiMq — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recent rumours have indicated that Xiaomi plans to introduce the Redmibook 13 in India, which made its debut alongside the Redmi K30 in China. The laptop has a 13.3-inch FHD screen and includes an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The notebook is expected to be available with 10th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 options. The laptop also comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and 2GB Nvidia MX250 graphics card. The Redmibook 13 runs on Windows 10 operating system. Expect the notebook to cost in the vicinity of Rs 45,000 for the base model.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd