Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 laptop could launch with Redmi K20 in China

Xiaomi is rumoured to be working on a new laptop, which it will be launching under its Redmi sub-brand, dubbed the Redmi Book 14 in China. The company is expected to launch the laptop alongside its upcoming flagship smartphone the Redmi K20.

To recall, the company currently has a number of laptops that it sells in China under its Mi lineup of devices. However, this will be the company’s first time releasing a laptop under its Redmi lineup of devices.

Considering that Xiaomi prices all of its products under its Redmi sub-brand reasonably, we can expect the RedmiBook 14 to be priced in a similar manner. However, we can’t say much as of now, as the company hasn’t said anything regarding the new device.

The device recently showed up on Bluetooth SIG’s website confirming the existence of the product. According to the listing, the device will come with Bluetooth 4.0 support.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the device will sport a 14-inch display. It will be launched in three different processor variants – Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7. The base variant will come with Intel integrated graphics, whereas, the expensive variants will come with a dedicated Nvidia’s GeForce MX250 GPU. The laptop will come with 4GB/8GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal flash storage.

In a separate specifications sheet from a Chinese website, the RedmiBook 14 will run Windows 10 Home and will feature a full-size island-style backlit keyboard. The device will also come with a fingerprint sensor and an SD card slot for expandable storage.