Xiaomi NotebookPro 120G launched in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi NotebookPro 120G in India. The new laptop is targeted at creators and come with specifications including a 120Hz screen, Intel Core i5 12th-Gen processors and more. Here’s all you need to know about the laptop, including pricing and availability details.

Xiaomi NotebookPro 120G: Features and specifications

The Xiaomi NotebookPro 120G come with a 14-inch 2.5K Mi TrueLife display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 12th-Gen H45 processor with eight cores and 12 threads.

The Xiaomi NotebookPro 120G also comes in two variants, one with integrated graphics and another with a dedicated GPU in the form of the Nvidia GeForce MX550. Both machines also come with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 1 NVMe SSD storage.

The laptops also has 87 backlit keys and a 56Wh battery that supports 100W charging. For i/o, we get a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio port and a USB type-A port. Lastly, the laptop also come with Windows 11 pre-loaded. Other features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Stereo speakers and a fingerprint scanner integrated in the power button.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi NotebookPro 120G is priced at Rs 69,999 for the integrated graphics variant, while the Xiaomi NotebookPro 120G with the Nvidia MX550 GPU is priced at Rs 74,999. Both laptops will go on sale from September 20 next month and will be available to buy from mi.com and Amazon India.