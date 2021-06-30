Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 launched; Check price, specifications

Here's all you need to know about the new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 featuring an OLED display, a unibody aluminium design and 11th Generation Intel Core Processors. The laptop also features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and includes faster charging support to charge the built-in battery. From 0 to 50 percent ion 25 minutes. Here are all the detailed specifications about the laptop.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 pricing

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 has been set at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs 92,100) for the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There is also a high-end Intel Core i7-11370H processor, along with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage at CNY 9,999 (about Rs. 1,15,100). Both variants are currently available in China for pre-booking and shipments for the same will begin from July 9.

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 specifications

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 features Windows 10 Home and comes with a 15.6-inch Samsung E4 OLED display with 261 PPI (pixels per inch). The display also supports DC dimming and has 600 nits of peak brightness.

Coming to the internals, we have 11th generation Intel Core processors with i5 and i7 variants. The laptop also features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics as standard and comes with up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM, with up to 1TB PCIe storage.

Xiaomi has also added in a full-size backlit keyboard with a key travel of 1.3mm and a built-in ambient light sensor that allows the machine to automatically adjust the lighting of the keyboard as well as the display as per the environment. For those who want to manually set a backlight level, there are three preset brightness levels available.

For connectivity, the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 comes with Bluetooth v.5.2 , Wi-Fi 6, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power key.

Other features include four speaker units, a 2×2 microphone array and a built-in 720p webcam for video conferencing. There is a 80Whr battery too that delivers up 1to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The laptop is also paired with a 130W USB Type-C power adapter. The dimensions are 348.9×240.2×18.47mm and the laptop weighs 1.9kg.