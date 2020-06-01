Xiaomi’s brand new Mi Notebook launch on June 11; made for India

Xiaomi confirms brand new Mi Notebook launch on June 11 Xiaomi confirms brand new Mi Notebook launch on June 11

After launching its Mi Wireless earbuds 2 and Mi Box 4X, last week Xiaomi teased the launch of a Mi laptop. This will be the first-ever laptop the company will bring to the country. On Monday, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain confirmed via a tweet that the Mi laptop will go official in India on June 11, which is next week. Jain also confirms that it will be a Mi Notebook and not RedmiBook.

Jain revealed that the upcoming Mi Notebook will be a brand new laptop and India will witness the global launch of the device on the slated date.

Earlier today, a report suggested that the upcoming Xiaomi laptop will actually be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 with better internals. It suggests that unlike the RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition in China, the device coming to India will sport Intel Core i7 processor and support 1C charging. It is also said to offer a sleek design and thin-bezel display.

With the decision to launch a laptop at the time of pandemic Xiaomi has taken a very smart move given almost each one of us is stuck to our laptop all through the day for work. We can expect more Mi laptops to head to the country in the upcoming months.

The RedmiBook 13 is already available in China and was launched back in December. It is priced at Yuan 4,199 (approximately Rs 44,300) for the base variant. Consumers expect that just as the Mi and Redmi phones the upcoming Mi Notebook will be affordable but a new report suggests that may not be the case.

The device features a 13.3-inch full HD display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core processors paired with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU.

It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The RedmiBook 13 is backed by a 40WHr battery which the company claims delivers battery life of 11 hours on a single charge. The company also states that the device can charge to 50 per cent within 35 minutes.

Apart from all of this, the laptop sports a chiclet-style keyboard and comes with DTS surround sound support.

In a separate report by Windows Central, the publication is claiming that Xiaomi will be bringing a brand new laptop to the country, which is not available in China.

The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming product as of now. Hence we recommend that take this report with a pinch of salt, until the company reveals the details of the device.

