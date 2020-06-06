Mi laptop coming to India on June 11: All you need to know

Mi Notebook to launch on June 11. (Image RedmiBook 13, source: Xiaomi) Mi Notebook to launch on June 11. (Image RedmiBook 13, source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi recently launched Mi Wireless earbuds 2 and Mi Box 4X and now the company is ready to launch the Mi Notebook– its first-ever laptop that will be available in India. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the Mi Notebook will go official in the country on Thursday, June 11.

Xiaomi India also posted a teaser on its Twitter handle revealing that the upcoming Mi Notebook will have up to 12 hours of battery life. Jain also posted a teaser claiming that the Xiaomi laptop has “one of the highest screen-to-body ratio you would have ever seen”.

Since Xiaomi offerings in the country are priced competitively, consumers are expecting that the upcoming Mi Notebook will be affordable just like the Redmi and Mi phones. However, it looks like the laptop from Xiaomi is a rebranded RedmiBook 13, which is not a budget offering.

As per the report, the upcoming Mi Notebook will be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 with better internals, making it go even higher up the price ladder. The RedmiBook 13 was launched in China in December last year for a starting price of Yuan 4,199 (around Rs 42,000). The device is already available in Xiaomi’s home market.

The RedmiBook 13 features a 13.3-inch Full HD display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Manu Kumar Jain’s screen-to-body ratio remark for the Mi Notebook sits well with RedmiBook 13’s specifications.

The RedmiBook 13 is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core processors paired with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The laptop features 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also features a DTS surround sound system and comes with a chiclet-style keyboard.

The RedmiBook 13 is backed by a 40WHr battery which the company claims deliver a battery life of 11 hours on a single charge. This claim also sits in line with Xiaomi India’s 12-hour long battery teaser for the Mi Notebook, giving more evidence that the upcoming Xiaomi laptop will indeed be a rebranded RedmiBook 13. The company also states that the device can charge to 50 per cent within 35 minutes.

