With Mi Notebook, Xiaomi India set to enter the laptop space: What we know so far

Xiaomi is all set to enter the laptop space in India tomorrow. The company is gearing up to launch a brand new Mi Notebook in the country on Thursday, June 11, at 12noon. Similar to all other brands, this one is also an online-only event and will be streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube and social media channels.

Initial rumours were that the upcoming Mi laptop will be the rebranded versions of the RedmiBook 14 that’s available only in China right now. Shutting all rumours Xiaomi confirmed that June 11 will be a global launch, in other words, India will be the first country to get the upcoming Mi Notebook.

Xiaomi is entering the laptop space just at the right time when everyone is working from home and depends on laptops for almost all their work. Considering the current scenario the situation is going to be the same for a few months to come.

With the Mi Notebook, the company will aim to compete with all the already popular laptop brands in the country such as Asus, Lenovo, HP and more. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details about the Mi Notebook. Check them all out here.

Mi Notebook: More than one laptop

Xiaomi has teased to launch more than one variant of the upcoming Mi Notebook. Recently a number of Xiaomi executives including India head Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter started posting photos of the box of the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition variant besides the regular version, which means that the company is looking to launch more than one variants of the upcoming laptop tomorrow. There are speculations that the company might launch more variants with different processors and RAM amount.

Woo-hoo! 🎉 Just received my brand new #MiNotebook. Hand delivered by Amit @MiAmitKumar, who leads our laptop business. 😀🙏 Incredible, high-end laptop designed for India & will make its Global debut in #India. 🇮🇳 Can not wait to start using it. 😍#Xiaomi ❤️️ #Mi #NoteBook pic.twitter.com/ATj2VNq3Hz — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 4, 2020

Mi Notebook: 12 hours battery life

Xiaomi India via its official Twitter handle released a teaser video in which the company shows that the upcoming Mi Notebook will come with a 12-hour battery life. The teaser also states that the Mi Notebook will have “Epic” battery performance.

#MakeEpicHappen without running🏃‍♂️for a charger🔌 every now and then. Mi fans, guess the #Epic Battery Life on the upcoming #MiNoteBook. 💻 Global Debut on June 1⃣1⃣. pic.twitter.com/GlSMXb2154 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 4, 2020

Mi Notebook: Display

Manu Kumar Jain via a Tweet shared a teaser video of the laptop’s Horizon display. In the tweet, he mentioned that the laptop comes with one of the “highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen.” From the video, we know that the top and the side bezels are quite thin, whereas the bottom bezel is the thickest, which holds the Mi branding.

Seeing the bigger picture in a compact Notebook? That’s epic! This #MiNotebook has one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen. Mi fans, I’m really excited to unveil this #India1st Notebook to all of you. Global Debut on June 11 @ 12PM.#Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/ahuZaMcliF — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 2, 2020

Mi Notebook: SSD

Manu Kumar Jain also revealed via another tweet that the Mi Notebook will come with ultra-fast data transfer, stating that the device will have 30 times faster transfer speeds when compared to a normal hard drive. This hints that the laptop will come with an SSD installed, instead, of a traditional hard drive.

Staring at your laptop as it transfers files/data. 🙄 We all have been there. The #MiNoteBook will feature ultra-fast data transfer, which is 30 times faster as compared to HDD. Any guesses, Mi fans? Global Debut tomorrow @ 12PM#Xiaomi❤️ #MakeEpicHappen pic.twitter.com/n96sRhYK0F — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 10, 2020

Mi Notebook: Keyboard

In a teaser video tweeted via the official Xiaomi India handle, the company provided us with a glimpse at the keyboard of the upcoming laptop. And it looks quite similar to the ones present on the current generation Apple Macbook’s without the touch bar.

