Mi Notebook launch today LIVE Updates: Xiaomi India’s first laptop event to begin at 12PM

Mi Notebook launch LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is all set to enter the laptop space in India today with the launch of a brand new Mi Notebook. This is the first laptop that the company is all set to launch in the country and with it, Xiaomi will look to compete with other already popular laptop brands and in the country including Lenovo, Asus, HP, among others.

The launch event of the Mi Notebook will begin at 12noon on the company’s YouTube and social media channels. The company is expected to launch more than one Notebook in India today — one of them is said to be the Horizon model while the other one will be the regular Notebook. No details of the pricing of the Mi Notebook yet.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Xiaomi will bring rebranded RedmiBook 14 in India but that’s not going to be the case. Xiaomi has announced to launch a brand new laptop and this will be the global launch of the product, which means this laptop model isn’t available anywhere yet including China. Meanwhile, the company will unveil Mi Band 5 and some more products in China today. Stay tuned for more updates all the new products from Xiaomi.