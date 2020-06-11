Mi Notebook 14 and Horizon Edition: What are the differences?

The key features of the Mi Notebook 14 include a 14-inch anti-glare display, 3mm thin bezels, Intel 10th generation core processors, Nvidia MX 350 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and more. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) The key features of the Mi Notebook 14 include a 14-inch anti-glare display, 3mm thin bezels, Intel 10th generation core processors, Nvidia MX 350 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and more. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Xiaomi just launched its first laptop in India, the Mi Notebook 14. The Notebook is available in two versions — Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, with price starting at Rs 41,999 and at Rs 54,999, respectively. Both laptop are same in many aspects and different in a few. The regular Mi Notebook and Horizon Edition both are thin and light weight — weighs just around 1.35 kgs.

Mi Notebook 14 has three variants 1901-FC, 1901-FA and 1901-DG priced at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and at Rs 47,999. These are the inaugural prices which will stay till July 16. Post which Xiaomi will increase the price of all these laptops.

Mi Notebook 14 series is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The 1901FC and 1901-FA variants come with an embedded Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU, whereas, the 1901-DG comes with an embedded Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. 1901-FC comes with a 256GB SATA SSD, the 1901-FA and 1901-DG both come with a 512GB SATA SSD.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two models 1904-AR and 1904-AF. The 1904-AR variant priced at Rs 54,999 and powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM along with a 512GB SATA SSD drive. The 1904-AF is the highest spec variant of the laptop priced at Rs 59,999 and powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD.

The key features of the Mi Notebook 14 include a 14-inch anti-glare display, 3mm thin bezels, Intel 10th generation core processors, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB SSD and more.

The new Mi Notebook 14 series is made out of an aluminium and magnesium alloy polished with the help of sandblasting. The company claims that this material blend makes the laptop resistant to corrosion and abrasion.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 sports a 14-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with 3mm bezels due to which the company has been able to achieve a 91 per cent screen to body ratio. Mi Notebook 14 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Horizon Edition is powered by up to the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

The device comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM paired with up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD for storage and boot. The laptop comes with upto Nvidia MX 350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM.

It comes with Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home Edition operating system with a 30 day Office 365 trial, Mi Blaze Unlock, and Mi Quickshare software. It is backed by a 46Wh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It also comes with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. With the help of the charger that comes in-box, users will be able to charge up the device to 50 per cent within 30 minutes according to the company.

The device features a chiclet-style scissor keyboard with a key travel of 1.3mm, similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one USB Type-C port for charging, and data transfer.

The device sports two, 2W stereo speakers with support for DTS audio. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. With the Mi Blaze Unlock software, users can use their Mi Notebook 14 with the help of their Mi Band 3 or Mi Band 4. With Mi Quickshare, users can transfer files quickly between Xiaomi devices, in a similar fashion to Apple’s AirDrop.

