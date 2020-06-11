Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Here’s our first look (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Here’s our first look (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Xiaomi has finally launched its first laptop series in India, called the Mi Notebook 14 series. This lineup includes the Mi Notebook 14 and the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Both the variants are made of A5052 metal, which is a mixture of aluminium and magnesium and is coated with a layer of anodised sandblasting to help with corrosion issues. The Mi Notebook series will be made available only in the Mercury Gray colour option.

The Mi Notebook series will be made available only in the Mercury Gray colour option. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) The Mi Notebook series will be made available only in the Mercury Gray colour option. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two models 1904-AR and 1904-AF. The 1904-AR variant priced at Rs 54,999 and powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. In comparison, the Mi Notebook 14 has three variants 1901-FC, 1901-FA and 1901-DG priced at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and at Rs 47,999. These are the inaugural prices which will stay till July 16 and will be increased after that.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two models 1904-AR and 1904-AF. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in two models 1904-AR and 1904-AF. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will be made available in two models 1904-AR and 1904-AF priced at Rs 54,999 and at Rs 59,999, respectively. The 1904-AR variant will be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM along with a 512GB SATA SSD drive. The 1904-AF is the highest spec variant of the laptop, which is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition consists of a 14-inch full HD display. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition consists of a 14-inch full HD display. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition consists of a 14-inch full HD display with 3mm side bezels, helping the device achieve a 91 per cent screen is to body ratio. It has a viewing angle of 178-degrees. The hinge which is used to open the laptop has been tested out by the company over 25,000 times.

The Horizon Edition comes with a full-sized keyboard without the num-pad. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) The Horizon Edition comes with a full-sized keyboard without the num-pad. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

The Horizon Edition comes with a full-sized keyboard without the num-pad. The keys are made of abs with printed letters on top. It is a scissor style keyboard with a 1.3mm key travel. Unlike competitors, the Mi Notebook 14 does not come with a back-lit keyboard. It has a trackpad that is 11cm wide and 5.7cm tall.

Mi Notebook 14 does not come with a back-lit keyboard. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Mi Notebook 14 does not come with a back-lit keyboard. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

The laptop comes with two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, HMDI port, one Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It does not come with a in-built camera, which is why the company is bundling an external camera with it, totally free of cost.

The device is backed by a 46Wh battery. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) The device is backed by a 46Wh battery. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Mi Notebook 14 comes with a shortcut that lets users switch between normal mode and performance mode. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home Edition operating system paired with a few Xiaomi built softwares like Mi Black Unlock.

It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home Edition operating system paired with a few Xiaomi built softwares like Mi Black Unlock. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home Edition operating system paired with a few Xiaomi built softwares like Mi Black Unlock. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

The device is backed by a 46Wh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It supports 65W fast charging, which according to the company will charge up the device to 50 per cent within 30 minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd