Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition launched in India; starts at Rs 34,999

Xiaomi India has launched a new variant of the Mi Notebook 14 in India called the e-learning edition, aimed at students who are currently learning from home. The new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition will be powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition will be made available at an introductory price of Rs 34,999 from November 5 to November 11, after which the price will go up to Rs 44,999. It will be made available in the sole Silver colour option via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners.

The laptop looks quite similar to all of the other Mi Notebook 14 laptops and also weighs similar at 1.5 kg. The company states that to make a perfect learning machine it had to provide “one of the latest processors, fast SSD storage, thin and light design and long battery life.”

Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition: Specifications

The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition sports a 14-inch full HD display with an 81.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display sports an anti-glare coating and features a 720p HD webcam on top of it.

It is powered by Intel’s 10th GenCore i3 processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620. The device comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM along with a 256GB SSD. It comes with DTS Audio Processing, with which the company claims that consumers will have the “best content consumption experience.”

The company claims that the Mi NoteBook 14 e-learning edition can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge. The laptop comes with support for 65W fast charging, which according to the company can charge the battery up to 50 per cent in under 35 minutes.

“We are super thrilled to be expanding our portfolio, this time focused on addressing the growing needs of learning from home. Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is a perfect model for young professionals and students and will provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience,” said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India.

