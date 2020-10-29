Mi NoteBook 14 with Core i3, built-in web cam coming to India soon

(Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has announced that it is going to launch a new variant of its Mi NoteBook 14 in India. It already has launched four different models of the Mi NoteBook 14 powered by Intel 10th generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

The company via a tweet announced that it is going to launch a new Mi NoteBook 14 variant powered by the Intel 10th generation Core i3 processor. This when launched will become the brand’s most affordable laptop offering in the country placed below the Mi NoteBook 14 10th generation Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM.

💻The i3 one is here. #MiNoteBook14 powered by the 10th Generation @intel Core™ i3. Coming soon. Wait for the right ✅ #NoteBook. pic.twitter.com/jdeW1wA9IY — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 29, 2020

Xiaomi has not revealed the launch date of the Core i3 powered Mi NoteBook 14 in India, it has just stated that the device will launch soon. It is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000, considering that the Mi NoteBook 14 with the Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor is priced at Rs 41,999.

In the tweet, the company revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming variant of the device. The new variant will weigh 1.5 kgs and will come with an in-built webcam. It will be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with a 256GB SSD. We expect it to feature 8GB of RAM.

We expect the Mi NoteBook 14 Core i3 variant specifications to be similar to the other variants. It is expected to feature a 14-inch full HD disolay with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It could come bundled with an Nvidia GPU.

The new variant is also expected to feature a 46Wh battery, which will deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

