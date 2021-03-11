Xiaomi is offering discounts on Mi Notebook 14 laptops: Check details

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition emerged as the best-selling ultraslim Core i7 Windows laptop in Q4 2020, the company said citing IDC’s latest Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report. To celebrate the achievement, the brand is giving discounts on a few laptops.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 49,999. It was originally launched in India with a price tag of Rs 54,999. This means that the company is giving a total discount of Rs 5,000. This includes Rs 2,000 regular discount and Rs 3,000 off on Axis Bank, which brings down the price to Rs 49,999. The mentioned price is for the Core i5 model, which ships with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, and Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

The Core i7 model of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is available at an effective price of Rs 54,999, down from Rs 59,999. Similar to the Core i5 variant, you get a Rs 2,000 regular discount and a Rs 3,000 cashback offer.

There is also a discount on the Mi Notebook e-Learning Edition, which ships with Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD graphics. With the Rs 1,000 Axis Bank cashback offer, the laptop can be bought at an effective price of Rs 35,999. For the same price, consumers will get an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Lastly, Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook 14 IC series laptop with Intel Core i5 processor is being sold at an effective price of Rs 40,999. You are getting a Rs 1,000 instant discount and Rs 2,000 off on Axis Bank. It was previously available for Rs 43,999. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The laptop is backed by UHD graphics.

The 512GB storage model of the Notebook 14 (IC) gets a similar discount. The 512GB storage variant with Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics will cost you Rs 47,999. These offers are already live and will be available across all channels untill March 15. Additionally, interested buyers can also avail exchange offers on Flipkart and Amazon. The no-cost EMI options are also available for users.