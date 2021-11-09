Windows 11 Laptops under Rs 70,000 that you can buy right now

Microsoft’s new Windows 11 has been rolling out to supported devices from October 5, but if you’re in the market looking for a new laptop, you probably would want to look for a laptop that comes with Windows 11 right out of the box.

Fortunately there are a few laptops that you can find on Amazon India right now that do come with the feature. Check them out below.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 14-inch notebook comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and Windows 11 out of the box. The laptop can be purchased from Amazon at Rs 36,990.

Also Read | Windows 11 is now available in India: Everything you need to know

HP Pavilion 2021

The HP Pavilion 2021 series comes in multiple variants, but the Intel Core i5 with 16GB RAM comes with Windows 11 out of the box. The laptop can be purchased for Rs 66,990 on Amazon and also comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 14-inch FHD screen and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is also available in 8GB RAM and Ryzen 5 variants.

Dell Inspiron 2021

The Dell Inspiron 2021 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM with 1TB HDD storage. The laptop can be purchased for Rs 47,009 on Amazon and comes with Windows 11 out of the box.

Dell Vostro 3500

The Dell Vostro 3500 comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box and also features a 15.6-inch FHD screen with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It is priced at Rs 55,000 on Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 14-inch FHD screen. There is 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with Windows 11 onboard and can be purchased for Es 52,911 on Amazon.