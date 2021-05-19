Vaio Z with carbon fiber body, Intel 11th gen processor comes to India: Price, specifications

The Vaio Z is powered by the 11th gen, Intel Core i7-11375H which is said to offer a base processor speed of 3.3 Ghz and a max speed of 5 Ghz ( Image source : Vaio )

Vaio is launching its latest laptop; the Vaio Z which is said to be the world’s first 3D moulded, carbon fiber laptop. The laptop is made in Japan and will be exclusively available on Amazon India. The Vaio Z is said to be light and compact, while not comprising on the durability. The laptop features all-around carbon fiber protection for improved toughness.

The device is powered by the latest 11th gen, Intel Core i7 processor, comes with 32 GB of Ram and weighs just over 1kg. Here is everything you need to know about the laptop.

Vaio Z: Specifications

Vaio Z weighs 1.06kg and features a 14-inch screen (3840 x 2160) UHD display with Backlit Keyboard. The laptop is powered by the 11th gen, Intel Core i7-11375H, which is said to offer a base processor clock speed of 3.3 Ghz and a max speed of 5 Ghz.

The laptop comes with 32GB LPDDR4 RAM and 2TB SSD. It offers battery life of up to 10 hours. The laptop includes a Finger Print Reader for improved security and comes with various ports including HDMI, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 x 2 (Support DP, PD) and Headphone Jack.

It is important to note that the device does not feature an Optical Drive. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro and comes with lifetime validity. The device features Intel integrated Iris Xe Graphics for better visuals. The laptop ships with AC Adapter, User Guide and Manuals.

Vaio Z: Price

The new VAIO Z is available on Amazon India at Rs 3,52,990. The official listing on Amazon states that the Vaio Z Laptop comes with 36 months onsite domestic warranty from Vaio, which will cover manufacturing defects.