Thursday, May 13, 2021
Vaio SE14, SX14 laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Vaio is updating its laptop range in India by launching two new laptops; the Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14. The devices will soon be going on sale via Amazon India. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
May 13, 2021 5:52:54 pm
Vaio, Vaio SE14, Vaio SX14, Vaio SX14 specifications, Vaio SX14 features, Vaio SE14 features, Vaio SE14 specifications,The Vaio SX14 packs a 4K 14-inch display with Dolby Audio speakers ( Image source : Vaio)

Vaio is updating its laptop range in India with the launch of two new laptops; the Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14. The devices will soon be going on sale via Amazon India. The laptops pack features such as 11th gen Intel Core processors, a 4K display and SuperFin cooling technology, among others.

“Vaio in collaboration with Nexstgo intends to reach out to the people of India once again, and with this latest launch of Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 we are taking our first step in catering to the customers of the country,” Alex Chung, CEO, Nexstgo Company Limited, said while commenting on the launch of the laptops. Here is everything you should know about the laptops.

Vaio SE14: Specifications

The Vaio SE14 features a minimalist design using Metal and plastic. The laptop is powered by the Intel 11th Gen i5 processor. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display with a backlit keyboard. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life and it runs on Windows 10 Home. Connectivity options on the laptop include HDMI port, USB 3.2 ports,USB Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Micro SD card reader, headphone jack, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1. The device packs a 1080p IR web camera and a fingerprint scanner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Vaio SX14: Specifications

The Vaio SX14 packs a 4K 14-inch display with Dolby Audio speakers. The laptop is powered by Intel’s core i7 processor. Connectivity options include USB Type-CTM port, USB ports, HDMI port, VGA connector and a LAN connection. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of storage space and is said to offer a battery life of up to 7.5 hours. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro operating system.

Pricing

The Vaio SE14 will be available at a starting price of Rs 88,990 while the Vaio SX14 will have a starting price of Rs 1,72,990. The devices are set to go on Amazon starting May 16.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Photos

