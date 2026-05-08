Top gaming laptops under Rs 1 lakh for smooth gameplay and multitasking

With an oversaturated market for gaming laptops, picking the right one that best suits your needs can be cumbersome. However, for buyers who wish to stay within the range of Rs 1 lakh, there are plenty of options.

Today, several brands are combining dedicated graphics and current-generation processors while also adding features aimed at everyday use. Consequently, these laptops are increasingly being positioned not just for gaming, but also for work, study, streaming, and multitasking.

From entry-level machines to models with more gaming-focused hardware, here are five laptops under Rs 1 lakh that attempt to balance performance with practical day-to-day use.

Acer Nitro V 15

(Image: Acer ) (Image: Acer )

The Acer Nitro V 15 is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor and comes with 8GB graphics memory. It also includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the 15.6-inch Full HD display supports a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. In addition, the laptop is equipped with a backlit keyboard and a dual-fan cooling setup aimed at maintaining stable performance during longer sessions.