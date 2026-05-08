Top gaming laptops under Rs 1 lakh for smooth gameplay and multitasking

With an oversaturated market for gaming laptops, picking the right one that best suits your needs can be cumbersome. However, for buyers who wish to stay within the range of Rs 1 lakh, there are plenty of options.
Today, several brands are combining dedicated graphics and current-generation processors while also adding features aimed at everyday use. Consequently, these laptops are increasingly being positioned not just for gaming, but also for work, study, streaming, and multitasking.
From entry-level machines to models with more gaming-focused hardware, here are five laptops under Rs 1 lakh that attempt to balance performance with practical day-to-day use.
The Acer Nitro V 15 is powered by Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor and comes with 8GB graphics memory. It also includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the 15.6-inch Full HD display supports a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. In addition, the laptop is equipped with a backlit keyboard and a dual-fan cooling setup aimed at maintaining stable performance during longer sessions.
Acer says the Nitro V 15 includes AI-based features, such as Acer PurifiedVoice, which are intended to improve voice clarity during gaming, streaming, and video calls. The laptop also supports Copilot-based features aimed at enhancing productivity. The device manages power efficiently across gaming and everyday productivity tasks. At around 2.1kg, it remains relatively portable for a gaming laptop. It is currently available for Rs 93,990 on Amazon.
The Asus TUF Gaming A15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and is paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of memory. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16GB RAM that can be expanded up to 64GB, and 1TB of storage. Together, these specifications make it suitable for gaming as well as everyday tasks.
Further, the laptop includes a backlit RGB keyboard and an anti-glare display. Asus says the TUF Gaming A15 is designed to maintain stable temperatures during demanding gaming sessions, while the 48Wh battery is expected to support everyday use, such as web browsing and video playback. The laptop is priced at Rs 75,990.
The Lenovo LOQ 12th Gen gaming laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 6GB memory. It also comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals during gameplay. In addition, the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and includes a white backlit keyboard.
Meanwhile, Lenovo has equipped the laptop with an advanced thermal design aimed at maintaining stable performance during longer gaming sessions. It also features a 720p HD webcam with an e-shutter, dual microphones, and a 60Wh battery, making it suitable for work and video calls alongside gaming. Lenovo says its AI Engine+, powered by the LA1 AI chip, is designed to enhance gaming and study sessions by adjusting performance settings in real time when Balance Mode is enabled through Lenovo Vantage. The device is currently priced at Rs 80,990.
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 6 GB of memory. It also comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the 15.6-inch Full HD display supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals during gameplay. In addition, the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.
Further, Dell has equipped the G15 with a thermal design aimed at maintaining stable performance during longer gaming sessions. It also includes a 720p HD webcam, Dolby Audio-tuned speakers, and a 56Wh battery, making it suitable for work and entertainment alongside gaming. The laptop is currently priced at Rs 94,790.
The Asus ROG Strix G15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H octa-core processor and pairs this with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB memory. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, while the memory is 8GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the laptop comes with 512GB of storage, which should be adequate for everyday use.
Meanwhile, the ROG Strix G15 includes a backlit RGB keyboard, Dolby Atmos audio support and AI noise-cancelling microphones, features that add to its appeal beyond gaming. The laptop packs a 56Wh battery and ships with Windows 11 Home, making it suitable not only for mainstream gaming but also for day-to-day productivity, streaming and multitasking. It is currently priced at Rs 80,490 on Flipkart.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)