Work from home: Five laptops that cost less than Rs 40,000

Top 5 laptops to get while working from home. (Image: Indian Express) Top 5 laptops to get while working from home. (Image: Indian Express)

Millions of Indians are currently working from home due to the COVID-19 caused country-wide lockdown. And considering the speed of transmission of the novel-coronavirus disease, it is seemingly far more unlikely for most of us to even think about going to the office.

A lot of employers have understood that this issue will prevail for a long time and have requested their employees to purchase a good laptop or PC so that they can work from home without any issues. This cost can be offset by the cost of travel and daily food and tea bills, which is now non-existent.

Here is a look at the top five laptops under Rs 40,000 that you can get to not hit any sort of snags while working from home.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 (Rs 22,990)

The Lenovo IdeaPad 330 is for the people on a strict budget. The machine can easily perform all basic tasks, however, do not expect to game on it or perform heavy multitasking. This laptop comes with decent specifications to help users type up documents, fill up excel sheets, browse the internet, and perform other basic tasks. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Quad Core processor paired with 4GB RAM and a 1TB SATA Hard Disk. It sports a 15.6-inch display and comes with genuine Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Also Read: 5 things to keep in mind before buying a new laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 3481 (Rs 26,990)

Dell has one of the sturdiest builds when it comes to laptops. And if you feel you are a bit of a rugged user, then a Dell laptop should be one that you should be looking at. Dell Inspiron 14 3481 is considerably light at 1.79 kgs, which means that you can even take it to your office when it opens. This can perform most tasks like filing documents, replying to emails, multitasking, and more thanks to its Intel Core i3 7th generation processor. Keep in mind that this can only handle light multitasking and will lag if you throw huge tasks it’s way. The laptop comes with 4GB RAM and 1TB hard disk. It comes with Ubuntu pre-installed, which might be a deal-breaker for some.

Also Read: Dell sees coronavirus pandemic pushing enterprises shifting from desktops to laptops

Lenovo Ideapad S145-15IIL (Rs 34,990)

This laptop would have been the top contender on this list if the company had bundled 8GB of RAM instead of 4GB. This is one of the only laptops under the Rs 40,000 price bracket that comes with a 10th generation Intel Core processor. It sports a 15.6-inch display and weighs just at 1.85 grams, making it pretty light to travel with. The device comes with 4GB RAM paired with a 1TB SATA HDD. We recommend that you install another 4GB RAM stick into the system to make it smooth as butter. It comes with genuine Windows 10 Home pre-installed and also comes bundled with Microsoft Office.

Also Read: Tips for buying an external monitor for your laptop

HP 15s-eq0007AU (Rs 30,990)

If you are ready to give up an Intel processor and go in for a laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen chipset, then the HP 15s-eq0007AU is one to consider. It is powered by the Ryzen 3 processor paired with 4GB RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. The Ryzen 3 3200U can Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz, which means that the laptop can easily handle basic multitasking. It sports a 15.6-inch display and weighs in at 1.77 kgs. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed bundled with free Microsoft Office Suite.

Also Read: These laptop accessories are must-haves for work from home

Asus VivoBook 15 X543UA-DM582T (Rs 39,990)

If you want a laptop that can handle a good amount of multitasking and can also handle a few heavy tasks like playing games like CS: GO, then the Asus VivoBook 15 X543UA-DM582T is one you should look at. It sports a 15.6-inch display and is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of SATA hard drive. It comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd