These are the best 16-inch laptops for creative professionals and gamers

When your work demands more screen real-estate, a 14-inch or 15.6-inch laptops may not cut it. This is where 16-inch laptops come in. They are powerful, surely, but the larger screen means you see and consume more media and information at the same time.

We’ve picked some of the best 16-inch laptops you can get your hands on right now and here’s our list.

Apple MacBook Pro

Apple’s new MacBook Pro 16-inch is one of the most powerful laptops in its class, powered by either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. The machine also brings back the ports that MacBooks have been missing, making the whole package great working tools. There is also the large 16-inch mini-LED display panel with thin bezels and Apple’s new 1080p camera.

The new M1 Pro/Max-series MacBook Pro starts at Rs 2,39,900, but you can also buy the older 16-inch MacBooks for less. You can read more about the new Apple MacBook Pro variants here.

Lenovo Legion 7

The Lenovo Legion 7 is powered by a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and comes with a 16-inch QHD IPS screen with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, an Nvidia RTX 3080 16GB GPU and an RGB Keyboard.

The gaming laptop is pretty powerful and coming to the display the 16-inch screen also has 165Hz Refresh Rate making this an ideal gaming laptop. If your budget is a little tighter, you can also get the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro series with a 16-inch display.

LG Gram 16

LG’s Gram series feature some of the lightest laptops out there in their class. You can get the Intel 11th Gen i7 variant with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Xe Graphics for Rs 92,990.

The display here is a 16-inch (40.6 cm) WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS panel with 16:10 Aspect Ratio. At 1.19Kg, it’s also the lightest laptop on this list.

HP Victus 16

HP’s Victus series 16-inch laptops are available in multiple variants including the Ryzen 5 5600H variant which costs Rs 72,990 and comes with a 16.1-inch FHD display with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.

The laptop isn’t the most powerful in the list, but is a good affordable proposition for those looking for a large-screen gaming experience without spending too much.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a gaming laptop that comes with a Full HD (1920 X 1080) 16-inch display and is powered by the Intel Core i7 11800H processor and 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. You also get an Nvidia RTX3050Ti GPU along with an RGB keyboard. At Rs 1,60,990 it’s a worthy option to consider for gamers.