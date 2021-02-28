The Framework Laptop is a thin, light laptop with upgradeable parts

Check out all we know about the modular Framework Laptop. (Image Source: Framework)

The Framework Laptop is a modular laptop assembly where you can swap out components and add more powerful parts when you need a spec-upgrade a few years down the line. Founded by former Oculus engineer Nirav Patel, the Framework Laptop reminds us of Google’s Project Ara, except in a laptop form factor.

While the Framework Laptop looks like any other machine in its category, you can upgrade many of the specifications, beyond just the memory and storage. These include the ports on the machine, or the screen, the keyboard the entire motherboard, and yes, the battery.

The fact that you can upgrade pretty much every part of your laptop’s assembly is great, but it does come with a catch. Users will have to wait for Framework to create a board to accommodate a newer processor within the same assembly.

The company has four bays on the laptop that can be outfitted with a number of combination of ports including USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, and microSD card ports.

“Our Expansion Card system makes adapters a thing of the past, letting you choose exactly the ports you want and which side of the notebook you want them on,” Framework said commenting on the laptop’s modular design.

With all those modular elements, the Framework Laptop manages to maintain a fairly thin and lightweight form factor. The machine is just 0.62-inches thin and weighs about 1.3kgs. Other specifications on the machine include a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 2,256 x 1,504 resolution and a 1080p webcam. The keyboard here has 1.5mm travel. Powering the machine are 11th Gen Intel Core processors, along with 64GB DDR4 memory and 4TB Gen4 NVMe storage.

The Framework Laptop is set to ship this summer. Interested users can head to the website and click the ‘Notify Me’ button to get notified when it will be possible to get their hands on a Framework Laptop. No pricing details are out as of now.