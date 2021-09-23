Surface Pro 8: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s redesigned hybrid computer

Microsoft launched various new hardware on September 23 at its 2021 Surface Event. This included the new Surface Laptop Studio, an improved Surface Duo 2, a new mouse and more, but perhaps Microsoft’s most popular product in the lineup was the new Surface Pro 8. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Surface Pro 8: Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be available with Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPUs and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. There is a 13-inch PixelSense Flow, 2880 x 1920, 3:2, that now supports 120 Hz. Users can get up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB SSD storage. A 5MP 1080p webcam and a 10MP rear-facing camera are also bundled in.

For connectivity the Surface Pro 8 supports Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 and an optional Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modem. I/O ports include two USB 4.0 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone.

Key features

Adaptable refresh rate: The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will stick to the regular 60Hz refresh rate and switch to 120Hz intelligently when needed, similar to Apple’s ProMotion display technology. This will blend smooth visuals with good battery life as the laptop will avoid unnecessary refreshing when things on the screen are stationary.

Bigger, better display: The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 includes a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display, which is larger than the 12.3-inch displays found on older Surface Pro devices. Moreover, the also comes with a higher 2880 x 1920 resolution and is now 12.5 percent brighter, Microsoft claims. The brand also says the “most technically advanced display we’ve ever built” also supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology.

Surface Slim Pen 2: Microsoft now lets you house a Surface Slim Pen 2 within the keyboard thanks to a dedicated cavity on the top. This cavity will also magnetically charge the Surface Pen when not in use so every time you pull it out, it is full an ready to go.

Intel inside: The Surface Pro 8 will be available with either Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 processors. Microsoft claims that the new CPUs will deliver 40 percent better sustained CPU performance and 74 percent faster graphic performance. The company will also be launching a Core i3 option and LTE variants but these will be only for the commercial market.