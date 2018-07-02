Smartphones change user behaviour in PC segment, HP smells opportunity

Smartphones change user behaviour in PC segment. Internally, HP calls this renaissance of the PC revolution as PC 2.0. Smartphones change user behaviour in PC segment. Internally, HP calls this renaissance of the PC revolution as PC 2.0.

With exposure to smartphones triggering new user behaviours, PC manufacturers seem to be rubbing their hands in anticipation of a new opportunity in personal computing. Even though PC numbers have been flat at best across markets, there seems to be a new-found interest in full-fledged personal computers, coming mostly from a generation that has used the smartphone as their primary computing device.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India says users who have been brought up on smartphones and tablets will not compromise on quality and power when it comes to the personal computer. “If you are to do your best work, you want to have the right tool for that task. Customers are maturing and it is becoming more about I need my smartphone and I need meet PC,” he says, underlining the how the “and” has taken over the “or”.

Internally, HP calls this renaissance of the PC revolution as PC 2.0. “In the Indian context, as we become a young country, there is a generation of people who have learned swiping and touching even before they learnt to speak. As we progress they are moving from a consumption to a desire to create,” Bedi tells indianexpress.com.

So these users are showing some specific behaviours. They want the best tool for the purpose and “not just have one tool for the purpose”. Then there is no differentiation between consumer and commercial products, as “this generation just wants the best.”

So how is a company like HP coping with this new user and new user behaviour? “It is opening up a whole new opportunity for as, as we are able to bring a lot of value adds and they are more receptive to the same,” he explains, adding how the new generations appreciate having the choice from a range of products.

Bedi says this given impetus to innovation and thus re-energised the segment. “Clearly the PC is no longer being used for just traditional stuff, they want to draw, create and game. This has meant innovation across our portfolio,” he adds. HP now claims 28.6 per cent market share in India as per IDC data for first quarter of 2018.

