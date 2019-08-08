Samsung’s Galaxy Book S comes with the Snapdragon 8cx chip, arrives September for $999

While the Galaxy Note 10 hogged the limelight at Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event in New York, we also saw the launch of the Galaxy Book S. The LTE-enabled laptop promises to come with 23 hours of battery life.

The ultra-slim Windows 10 laptop will be one of the first machines that will take advantage of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform, the new processor that will power the new age always-on PCs. Samsung along with Microsoft and Qualcomm worked closely on the Galaxy Book S. The Galaxy Book S starts at $999 and will be available in September in two color variants: Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray.

As far as its design is concerned, the Galaxy Book S has a fanless chassis with a traditional form factor. It sports a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen and narrow bezels. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx, a 7-nanometer chip will offer all-day battery life. It also offers “40 per cent greater CPU performance, 80 per cent greater graphics performance, and added memory bandwidth.” The 8cx SoC supports Gigabit LTE but it won’t match the performance that rivals Intel’s top-end U-series CPUs.

Other key specifications of the Galaxy Book S include 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB on onboard SSD storage. A microSD card slot is also available. A SIM card slot is there, alongside a single USB-C port.

Samsung hasn’t been a successful player in the laptop market, but the company hopes to make an impression with the always-on Galaxy Book S laptop. That said, it remains to be seen how successful Samsung will be in its latest attempt to catch the attention of consumers with the always-on PC.

Disclaimer: The author is in New York on the invite of Samsung India