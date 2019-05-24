Samsung to supply OLEDs for 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro models: Report

Apple’s future 16-inch MacBook Pro and upcoming iPad Pro models could feature an OLED display from Samsung, according to Korean site ‘The Elec’. The report, which is quoting industry sources says Apple will look at going for OLED displays in the Pro models of the iPad and MacBook, noting that the 16-inch MacBook Pro and existing 11-inch iPad Pro could get OLED screens compared to the current LCD display.

The report adds that Samsung presented its rigid OLEDs with thin-film cap to Apple for the panels and the advantage with this thin-film cap is that the OLED does not need another glass cover to protect it. This means the overall size thinner for the display panel, according to the report. However, this process also increases the cost.

Previously, well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said that Apple will release two new iPad Pro models in 2019 with upgraded processors. Last year, Apple had launched the iPad Pros in 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen sizes and both had the newer A12X Bionic chipset.

On the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Kuo also said this will launch in 2019 itself, with Apple considering a 16-inch to 16.5-inch screen size. Given the bigger display, Apple will explore thinner bezels as we have seen on the new MacBook Air. Kuo also talks about a 32GB RAM option being added to the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Kuo in his note also talked about an “all-new design,” for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but did not give any more details. With Apple, the talk about the company going for OLED displays is not new. Previously, it was reported that by 2020, Apple would switch to OLED for all its iPhones, including the iPhone XR variants, which have so far had an LCD display.

Apple recently upgraded its MacBook Pro lineup with the more powerful Intel octa-core 8th and 9th gen processors. The India prices of the MacBook Pro has also been slashed.