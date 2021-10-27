Samsung launches three new laptops with Windows 11: Check price and specifications

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy Book series in the US. It includes Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G. All the new laptops offer 11th-gen Intel core processors with support for 5G connectivity, and ship with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Read on to know more.

Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G: Price

The new Samsung Galaxy Book is priced at $749.99 (around Rs 56,300). The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G come with a starting price of $1,399.99 (around Rs 1,05,100). The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details for the global market.

Samsung Galaxy Book specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Book packs a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display. It has a touchscreen display and is powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. This variant comes with 8GB RAM and the Core i7-1165G7 processor variant will be available with 16GB RAM. The new laptop will be on sale with up to 512GB SSD options. Both the devices have support for Intel Iris Xe Max graphics.

There are two 2W speakers to offer users stereo sound. It supports Dolby Atmos as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2, and an HDMI port. The device has a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The latest Galaxy Book features a 54Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey features a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display with a 170-degree viewing angle, a 5.4mm slim bezel, and 300nits of peak brightness. The display even has an anti-glare coating on top.

It is powered by an Intel Core i7-11600H processor, which is backed by Nvidia GeForce RTX3050Ti Max-Q graphics. This model is available with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage options. It has two 2W stereo speakers as well as support for Dolby Atmos. The laptop comes with a Pro keyboard with Numeric keys.

The connectivity options include two USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6E, and three USB 3.2 ports. There is also a microSD card slot and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Under the hood, there is an 83Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G specifications

Lastly, the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G has a 13.3-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and touch support. Under the hood, there is an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor, which is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. One can also go for the Core i7-1160G7 processor variant, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version. Both the variants come with Intel Iris Xe graphics as standard.

The models ship with Windows 11 Home out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 also has support for S Pen and it has a Pro keyboard as well. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G Sub-6GHz connectivity.

It even offers a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. The new Samsung Galaxy laptop is also equipped with a 63Wh battery.