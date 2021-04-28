Samsung launches new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 notebooks with OLED screens

Check out all you need to know about the new Galaxy Book Pro series laptops and convetibles. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung today launched the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 at its Unpacked event. The new mobile devices bring laptop-level performance power with what Samsung calls the ‘mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone’. Users who want to check out a recap of the launch event can check it out in the link below.

Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 specifications

The Galaxy Book Pro is available in a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch variant. The device has an FHD AMOLED displays and Samsung has also put in Eye Care certification. The display is also touch-sensitive on the Galaxy Book Pro 360 and can be controlled with your fingers and the Samsung S-Pen.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 features an S-Pen right in the box. The new S-Pen is also 2.5x thicker than before to give a “more true-to-life writing experience”.

Powering the Galaxy Book Pro series are 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X (i7 and i5) or Intel UHD (i3) graphics, although users can also opt for Nvidia GeForce MX450 on some variants. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 13-inch variant will be available with 8GB or 16GB memory variants while the 15-inch variant will come with 8GB, 16GB or 32GB memory variants. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book Pro devices will come with 8/16/32GB memory variants in both sizes.

The Galaxy Book Pro series also features a reengineered Pro Keyboard with a scissor mechanism. There are wide keys and rubber domes to provide 1mm of travel length. The keyboard is also paired with a 23 per cent larger touchpad for more room to scroll through websites or pinch to zoom into details.

The Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch gets a 63Wh battery and the 15-inch variants get a 68Wh battery. Samsung will also include a 65W Galium Nitride charger with the new Galaxy Book Pro series.

Connectivity and I/O

For connectivity, the Galaxy Book Pro series supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E in addition to a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroSD card support and Nano-SIM support on the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The device also features Dolby Atmos Audio and AKG speakers. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also gets 5G connectivity making it the first 5G Galaxy Book device. Other features include 720p HD webcam / Dual Array Microphones, Up to 1TB SSD storage and a fingerprint sensor.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book is priced starting at $999 while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is priced starting at $1,199. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze colour options. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink Gold. Pre-orders will begin starting today and shipping will begin on May 14.