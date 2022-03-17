Samsung launches six laptops in India, including Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro

Samsung launched six laptops in India, after the company’s long absence from the Indian laptop market. The new laptops were originally launched at MWC 2022, last month. The models introduced in India are Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book2 and Galaxy Book2 Business.

The Book2 Pro 360 and Book2 Pro come in two different screen variants: 13.3-inches and 15.6-inches. All of the laptops run Windows 11.

Samsung laptops: Price in India

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series starts at Rs 1,15,990, while the Galaxy Book2 Pro starts at Rs 106,990. The Galaxy Book2 360 will start at Rs 99,990, while the Galaxy Book Go starts at Rs 38,990. The Galaxy Book2 will start at Rs 65,990 and the Galaxy Book2 Business starts at Rs 1,04,990.

Keep in mind each series has different variants depending on processor, other specifications, which will impact final pricing. Samsung and Amazon have pre-bookings open on its website, which will officially open tomorrow on March 18. Amazon only has the Galaxy Book2 360 listed on the platform for pre-booking. Samsung has also announced a host of cashback offers for the new laptops.

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Series

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series sports a 2-in-1 form factor and is only 1.04 kg in weight and around 11.5mm thickness. The laptop can be folded entirely thanks to the 360-degree hinge and the screen is compatible with the S Pen to allow it to be used in a tablet mode.

Samsung has gone for FHD AMOLED Display (1920 x 1080) with Touch Screen Panel for the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series. The 2-in-1 will come with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display options. While the 13.3-inch version is powered by Intel’s 12th core i7 or i5 processor, the 15.6-inch version only has the i7 variant. It is built on the Intel Evo platform and comes with WiFi 6E support as well as type-C USB charging.

Keep in mind that the bigger screen option is not yet open for pre-bookings in India. Samsung is offering 16GB RAM and 512GB on board storage with the Book2 Pro 360 series.

Galaxy Book2 360 series

The Galaxy Book2 360 series is slightly thicker and heavier than the Pro variant of the 2-in-1. This is around 12.9 mm in thickness, and weighs 1.16 kg. This one also supports the S Pen. This one also comes with 720p HD camera and not a full HD camera like the Pro variant.

This one is not on the Intel Evo platform. It will come with Intel core i5 or i7 variants coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Galaxy Book2 Pro

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series is in the laptop form factor, with an ultra-thin design. The Galaxy Book2 Pro is also based on the Intel Evo platform like the Book2 Pro 360 series and gets a full HD web camera as well. It will come with Intel core i5 or core i7 processor options as well, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB series.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro also continues with a 13.3-inch FHD AMOLED Display (1920 x 1080). The Book2 Pro is lighter than the 2-in-1 and weighs only 0.87 kg and is only 11.2 mm in thickness.

Galaxy Book2 Business

The 14-inch Galaxy Book2 Business is aimed at users who are working from home or in a hybrid workplace. The laptop has a Studio Mode that can give online meetings a ‘crisp, clean and professional feel’.

The laptop’s camera also has an Auto Framing feature, which can help provide a bokeh-like blurred background effect that will help remove distractions in virtual work environments.

Galaxy Book Go

The 14-inch Galaxy Book Go is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. It is aimed at providing the portability of a laptop with the battery life of a smartphone. It has a Windows 11 with claimed instant-on speeds, a 180-degree hinge and Dolby Atmos support.

Galaxy Book2

The Galaxy Book2 comes with a 15.6-inch display. Samsung’s website shows this will be come with Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, along with 16GB RAM and SSD+HDD storage options. However, it is not yet listed for pre-orders.