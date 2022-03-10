Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 India launch hinted via Amazon

Samsung’s newly-announced Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has been listed on the official Amazon India website. The hybrid laptop comes with the latest Intel Core processors and support for the S Pen, and does not feature a release date.

Users can now click the ‘Notify Me’ button on the page to receive regular updates and personalised emails for when the product goes on sale. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes in two sizes – 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, letting you fold its lid back to form a tablet. The base variant, however, is not listed on the page, though an India launch should be imminent.

Both versions feature a 1080p AMOLED display, with a choice to pick between a 12th gen core i7 or i5 processor. Memory options start from 8GB, and climbs to 16GB and 32GB options.

The sides of a Book2 Pro 360 house a Thunderbolt 4, a headphone jack, and two USB Type-C ports, one of which can be used as a charging passthrough. The 13.3-inch version comes equipped with a 63W battery, while the 15.6-inch model is powered by a 68W, promising up to 21 hours of uninterrupted usage.

The included S Pen, however, lacks Bluetooth functionality and offers reduced latency for a better, lifelike drawing and writing experience. Other notable features include a full HD camera in the front, advanced security, and support for Wi-Fi 6E for better connectivity.

There are no details on the cost, though the MWC 2022 announcement revealed a price tag of $1050 (about Rs 79,100) for the base Book2 Pro. The device is scheduled to launch in April and comes in two colours – Graphite and Silver.