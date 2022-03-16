Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro2 Pro, other laptops to launch on March 17

Samsung will be launching six new Galaxy Book laptops in India on March 17, according to a Gadgets 360 report. A company executive who spoke to the publication said that a lineup consisting of Samsung Galaxy Book2, Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 Business and an affordable Galaxy Book Go will be launched. All laptops will come with Windows 11 out-of-the-box

Samsung’s own estore for India shows listing for the Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 though these are only mentioned as upcoming. The Amazon link for the laptops had gone live earlier, so these will also be offered via the e-commerce platform.

Samsung is expected to launch the laptops on March 17. It has also sent invites for a Galaxy A event, where the company is expected to announce two new A-series smartphones: the Galaxy A73 and the Galaxy A53.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 was launched globally in 2018 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor. The tablet form-factor device is expected with a keyboard kickstand attachment and an S-pen. The Galaxy Book Go was launched globally in June 2021 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It will come with a 180-degree folding hinge design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360 were announced at MWC Barcelona in February this year Both the laptops are available in two sizes — with a 13.3-inch screen and with a 15.6-inch screen. Both these laptops are available for pre-booking on Samsung India’s website until 11:59 PM, March 16.

Customers need to pay a refundable token amount of Rs 1,999 in order to pre-book. The main difference between both is the fact that the Book2 Pro 360 has a two-in-one form factor that allows users to fold the screen all the way back to turn the device into a tablet. It also comes with Samsung’s S-pen stylus which isn’t available with the Book2 Pro.

The other specifications remain the same for the most part: users can pick between a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processor and the models available for pre-booking in India feature a 1080p AMOLED display. Currently, only the 16GB LPDDR5 memory option is available for pre-booking on Samsung’s website.