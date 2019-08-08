Samsung Galaxy Book S up close and hands-on: A stylish laptop that lasts 23 hours

Samsung wants to offer a laptop that behaves like your smartphone. It is always connected to the internet, has a battery that can last multiple days, and boasts a premium build. Enter the Galaxy Book S.

At its Unpacked 2019 event in New York, Samsung showed a laptop that not only offer more than a day’s worth of battery life, but also features an integrated cellular modem with always-on connectivity. This is the first commercially available always-on PC with Qualcomm’s 8-core Snapdragon 8cx processor, a 7nm System-on-Chip (SoC) that is aimed to compete with Intel’s Core i5 chip.

With the Windows-based Galaxy Book S, starting at $999, Samsung has set its eyes on the always-connected mobile PC category that might become the next battleground for tech behemoths to show their strengths and supremacy. Such a laptop was long overdue. Here are my initial thoughts on Samsung’s Galaxy Book S.

Samsung Galaxy Book S hands-on: Thin and light design

It doesn’t take a long time for you to figure out the design of the Galaxy Book S. It has a MacBook Air-like design, which means it comes in the category of ultrabooks. At 0.96 kg, it is light and thin enough that you can slide it in any backpack. For someone like me who travel a lot due to work, the Galaxy Book S makes a positive impression. Samsung says the notebook has a premium anodised aluminum frame on the top and base.

Up close, the Galaxy Book S looks modern. You will notice a single USB-C port on the right edge, while another USB-C slot and headphone jack are there on the left. A built-in SIM card slot is also there for a microSD card.

A 720p webcam sits at the top of the screen, plus there’s a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button key at the top right area of the keyboard. Then there are also stereo speakers powered by AKG. The Galaxy Book S will be available in two colour options: Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray.

Samsung Galaxy Book S hands-on: Colourful and bright display

The 13-inch Full HD TFT touch panel looked bright and colourful when I zoomed in on images. The 1920 x 1080p resolution is more than enough to watch movies, video editing, and web browsing. Samsung has shrunk the side bezels around the 13-inch display, allowing for the expanded screen real estate.

Samsung Galaxy Book S hands-on: Keyboard and touchpad

The keyboard and touchpad felt right in my brief testing. The keys have a nice tactile feel and there’s plenty of key travel to shoot out mails or write a 1000 words story.

Samsung Galaxy Book S hands-on: Snapdragon 8CX, built-in LTE

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S is the first Windows-based laptop that is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx processor. It is an untested processor still, so we don’t really know how it performs. Qualcomm, the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, is pushing really hard to increase the adoption of always-connected laptops.

For Qualcomm, an always-connected PC stands for three things: a battery that can last for days, access to high-speed cellular connection and being instant-on when you open the lid or touch a key. These three parameters define a new age connected Windows-based laptops.

The San Diego-based Qualcomm hasn’t had success with its previous attempts to compete with Intel architecture-based processors, commonly referred to as x86. But the company hopes the ARM-based Snapdragon 8cx in laptops will result in superior performance. In fact, Qualcomm touts its latest chipset for laptops can compete against Intel’s latest-generation Core i5 processor. It’s a big claim Qualcomm is making here.

Performance-wise, I believe the Galaxy Book S will be fine. Paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of solid-state drive storage, the notebook should be good enough for casual use, like editing documents, web browsing and light gaming. If I am able to run Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom on the Galaxy Book S, I would be more than happy recommending this notebook.

LTE connectivity on the Galaxy Book S gives it an edge over other notebooks. I don’t see Intel-based laptops have a built-in LTE, especially on the mainstream side. But perhaps the biggest advantage of always-connected PC is the battery. In the case of the Galaxy Book S, Samsung claims it can last for 23 hours on a single charge, which is a big deal. It sounds too good to believe, but we’ll have to wait for real-world benchmarks.

Samsung Galaxy Book S hands-on: Early impression

Samsung clearly knows who it wants to target the Galaxy Book S. A hardcore PC gamer or a video editor will not buy Samsung’s Galaxy Book S. Instead, the notebook is suited for students, journalists or someone who spends maximum time working outside of the home.

I like the concept of an always-on, always-connected PC. It has a lot of potential, but at the same time it’s a challenge for Qualcomm and Samsung to prove that an ARM-based chipset works as good as an Intel-based processor on Windows-powered laptops

