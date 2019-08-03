Samsung Galaxy Book S images leaked online, might launch alongside Galaxy Note 10

Samsung is working on a new Windows laptop, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Book S. It is yet unknown as to when the company will be launching the new laptop, however, ahead of any information, popular Twitter leakster, Evan Blass has posted images of the upcoming device online.

In the leaked images we can see how the laptop will look like. The images also show how the upcoming laptop’s keyboard touchpad will look like and what all ports will it come with.

Samsung Galaxy Book S will sport a single USB Type-C port on the left edge along with a 3.5mm port. It will sport a camera on the top edge of its display.

The device shown in the images has a greyish purple colour to it. It doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner, which might mean that it will come with an IR camera for Windows Hello authentication.

As of now, there are no specification details available, however, we expect the laptop to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

The device is expected to compete with both the Microsoft Surface Laptop and Apple MacBook Air and is expected to be priced similarly. The leak comes just ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch at the Unpacked event taking place in New York, which is where the company might go ahead and announce this product too.