Samsung unveils Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go notebooks

The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G come with a 180-degree folding hinge and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs ( Image source : Samsung )

Samsung has launched its latest range of notebooks which include the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G. The devices were announced on June 3 as the company’s ‘always-on, always-connected notebooks. The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G come with a 180-degree folding hinge and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. The notebooks pack features including Dolby Atmos support and preloaded Microsoft Your Phone app among others.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G come with a military-grade build that is claimed to have passed, MIL-STD-810G tests and run on Microsoft Windows 10. The devices also get the Microsoft Your Phone app preinstalled which will allow users to sync their smartphone to the notebooks. Here is everything you should know.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go measures 323.9×224.8×14.9mm and weighs 1.38 kilograms. The notebook features a FHD 14-inch (1,920×1,080 pixels) TFT display and runs on Windows 10 Home. The laptop is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC along with Adreno GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. The Galaxy Book Go also has 64GB and 128GB of eUFS storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go comes with connectivity options including LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also microSD card support. The LTE variant of the Galaxy Book Go comes with a Nano SIM card slot. The notebook features a 720p HD webcam and a digital microphone. The device comes with a 42.3Wh battery that supports fast charging via the 25W USB Type-C fast charger.

Galaxy Book Go 5G

Samsung has not revealed the exact list of specifications for the Galaxy Book Go 5G. The company has stated that the notebook will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G and will include Wi-Fi 6. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G will come with a military-grade build and will feature a 180-degree hinge and slim bezels. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the notebook.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is available at a starting price of $349 which roughly translates to around Rs 25,500 for the Wi-Fi-only variant. We do not know the price of the LTE model . The Samsung Galaxy Book Go will go on sale in select markets from June.

Although we do not the Price of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G the company has stated that the 5G-enabled model will be available later this year. Samsung has confirmed that both the notebooks will feature a silver finish.