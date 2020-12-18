Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book Ion 2 and Notebook Plus 2 launched: Price, specifications

All of these laptops will be made available for pre-ordering from December 21 to December 31. And will begin shipping from January 1. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has just launched its Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book Flex 2 5G, Galaxy Book Ion 2 and Notebook Plus 2 laptops in South Korea. All of these come in multiple configuration options and feature dedicated Nvidia GeForce graphics cards and Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs.

The Galaxy Book Flex 2 is available in two size variants: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch with a starting price or Won 1.84 million (approximately Rs 1.23 lakh) and goes up to Won 2.83 million (approximately Rs 1.89 lakh). The 5G variant of this is available at Won 2.75 million (approximately Rs 1.83 lakh).

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2 starts at Won 1.38 million (approximately Rs 92,300) and goes up to Won 2.44 million (approximately Rs 1.63 lakh). The pricing for the Samsung Notebook Plus 2 starts at Won 75,500 (approximately Rs 50,000) and goes up to Won 1.94 million (approximately Rs 1.29 lakh).

All of these laptops will be made available for pre-ordering from December 21 to December 31. And will begin shipping from January 1.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which comes bundled with the company’s S-Pen capabilities. It features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by Intel’s 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processor paired with Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The device features fourth-generation SSD storage. The 5G variant has similar specifications with cellular connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2 sports a 15.5-inch display, and features an ultra-slim and lightweight design. It is based on the Intel Evo platform and comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GPU. The device also comes in a 13.3-inch model, which is even lighter.

Samsung Notebook Plus 2 sports a 15.6-inch display with Intel’s 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors. It comes with either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI GPU or an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.

