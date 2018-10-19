Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 processor launched

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 bundle with the tablet, keyboard attachment and the S Pen is priced at $999.99 (approximately Rs 73,000).

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 19, 2018 12:24:45 pm

Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Book launch, Samsung Galaxy Book price, Samsung Galaxy Book price in India, Samsung Galaxy Book specs, Samsung Galaxy Book specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book India launch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 will be made available online on the AT&T online store, Microsoft online store and the Samsung online store on November 2.

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book 2, a 2-in-1 tablet powered by ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor. It is the successor to the original Galaxy Book 2-in-1 tablet launched back in 2017, powered by Intel’s 7th generation Core i5 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 bundle with the tablet, keyboard attachment and the S Pen is priced at $999.99 (approximately Rs 73,000). It will be available on the AT&T online store, Microsoft online store and the Samsung online store on November 2. The company hasn’t announced if the device will be coming to India or not.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 sports a kickstand at the back similar to Microsoft’s Surface Book 12-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels. It is powered by the 2.9GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The RAM is not upgradable. It will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 S operating system out of the box, consumers can also upgrade the system to a full version of Microsoft 10.

The company claims the 2-in-1 tablet comes with a battery life of 20 hours on a single charge with an active connection to the internet via Gigabit LTE. It comes with two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, Gigabit LTE modem, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

