Samsung Galaxy Book 2 powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 processor launched

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 will be made available online on the AT&T online store, Microsoft online store and the Samsung online store on November 2.

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book 2, a 2-in-1 tablet powered by ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor. It is the successor to the original Galaxy Book 2-in-1 tablet launched back in 2017, powered by Intel’s 7th generation Core i5 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 bundle with the tablet, keyboard attachment and the S Pen is priced at $999.99 (approximately Rs 73,000). It will be available on the AT&T online store, Microsoft online store and the Samsung online store on November 2. The company hasn’t announced if the device will be coming to India or not.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 sports a kickstand at the back similar to Microsoft’s Surface Book 12-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels. It is powered by the 2.9GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The RAM is not upgradable. It will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 S operating system out of the box, consumers can also upgrade the system to a full version of Microsoft 10.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with 10.5-inch SAMOLED display, S Pen, launched in India: Price, specs

The company claims the 2-in-1 tablet comes with a battery life of 20 hours on a single charge with an active connection to the internet via Gigabit LTE. It comes with two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, Gigabit LTE modem, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd