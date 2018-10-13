Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with 32GB SSD storage launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE sports a 12.2-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Samsung has launched a new LTE variant of its Chromebook Plus V2 convertible laptop. It is priced at $599.99 (approximately Rs 40,000) and will go on sale starting November 2 at Samsung’s online store, Best Buy and Verizon. The non-LTE variant is priced at $499.99 (approximately Rs 36,800).

Key features of the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 include an energy-efficient processor, 360-degree hinge, a stylus and SSD storage.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE sports a 12.2-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 300nits of maximum brightness. It is powered by the Intel Celeron 3965Y processor paired with Intel integrated graphics. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of solid-state storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card.

The device sports two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, power and volume buttons. It has a 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. All of this is backed by a 39Wh battery.

In related news, Samsung claims its upcoming foldable smartphone, known as the Galaxy F, can also be used as a tablet device. In an interview with CNET, Samsung’s DJ Koh, who heads the company’s mobile division, says its foldable phone will basically be a tablet that folds into a phone you can put in your pocket.

