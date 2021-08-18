ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is real and here’s what’s different about this laptop

Asus Wednesday announced the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition gaming laptop. The 14-inch laptop comes with the standard ROG Zephyrus G14 spec-sheet along with some new features and elements unique to the special edition. Asus’ ROG brand worked closely with hit DJ and music producer Alan Walker, and hence the name ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Laptop

New styling and colours

The Alan Walker edition of the laptop comes with the new styling. This includes new colour accents across the laptop. The signature Asus AniMe Matrix tech is now available in a new Spectre Blue shade. Users will also get a similar tone in the nameplate of the laptop, with the artist’s signature next to the ROG logo.

Two fabric belts across the lid add ROG’s signature cyberpunk flair, with one belt using reflective text that blends seamlessly with the matrix LEDs. There is a custom Alan Walker boot animation as well as a new wallpaper.

Apart from this the ‘A’ and ‘W’ keys on the laptop also get the artist’s logo on top, while the other keycaps get matching signature Alan Walker colours. The glass touchpad below the keyboard is shaded with a customised pattern that is inspired by a music equaliser.

The Alan Walker edition of the laptop also comes with a unique box that is more than just packaging for the laptop. With a USB-C port, the box turns into a remix-sampler when connected to the G14, complete with conductive pads on the surface that allow users to trigger 18 of Walker’s own sound effects. The ROG Remix also displays unique ROG and Alan Walker inspired animations on the main screen of the laptop and AniMe Matrix panel based on the MIDI inputs selected.

The new design of the Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker edition. (Image Source: Asus ROG) The new design of the Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker edition. (Image Source: Asus ROG)

Beefy specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS chip and comes with 8GB (SO DIMM slot)+ 8GB (onboard) DDR4 3200MHz RAM. There is 1TB SSD storage via an M.2 NVMe PCIe3.0x2 slot. For graphics, there is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The laptop features a 14-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with a 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hotkeys and an SSO fingerprint power button. The G14 also comes with two 2.5W speakers and two 0.7W array microphones.

Also Read | Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE review: A gaming ninja

For I/O the gaming laptop features two USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, one of which supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery. There are also two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports and one HDMI 2.0 port. Finally, there is a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo port and a Kensington Lock.

The laptop comes with a 180W power adapter and for connectivity, is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. The weight of the machine is 1.7kg and the dimensions are 32.4(W) x 22.2(D) x 1.99(H) cm.

Price and availability

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is priced at Rs149,990. It will be available at the Asus ROG Store, Amazon and other retail outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. Customers will be able to get their hands on the laptop from August 18.